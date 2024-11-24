3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football: Eagles at Rams

Two of the last three teams to win the NFC Championship will collide at beautiful SoFi Stadium under the lights. What more could we ask for?

These historical powers are peaking at the right time, too. The Philadelphia Eagles have won six straight games out of their bye week, pulling away to throttle the Washington Commanders on Thursday of Week 11. That sets the stage for a "mini bye" entering this week's showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.

L.A. got a much-needed win over the New England Patriots last Sunday, and the most inspiring aspect of that one was their elite wide receiver duo fully healthy and popping off for at least 100 receiving yards and a touchdown each.

Will the Rams officially stake their claim as one of the NFC's best by snapping the Birds' skid, or does a bald Nick Sirianni keep rolling?

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Eagles take on the Rams on Sunday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Sunday Night Football Best Player Prop Picks

A.J. Brown - Receiving Yds A.J. Brown Over Nov 25 1:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

We could see a monster game from A.J. Brown in SoCal.

The Eagles' prolific receiver tandem is down to one. DeVonta Smith (hamstring) won't play in this one, missing his first contest since the team acquired Brown in 2022. The results could be bananas.

AJB already has a 32.0% target share this season (7.0 per game) in a run-first Philadelphia offense that might lean a bit more on the pass in this matchup.

The Rams' run defense is 14th in numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics, but they're 23rd against the pass. Even further, L.A. is allowing the second-highest average depth of target (11.8 aDOT) and fifth-most yards per route run (1.71) to the wide receiver position. If there's a spot to get this Rams D, it's on the outside.

That's a huge reason why our Week 12 NFL projections expect more receiving yards from Brown (89.8) than any other receiver in action on Sunday.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer A.J. Brown +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

I'll be adding a touchdown to this yardage prop, as well. Brown has a team-best 33.3% share of end zone targets yet has only three touchdowns scored. Smith occupies 31.3% of the other targets, so Philly will have one man in mind if Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley aren't able to be the answer around the goal line.

Los Angeles has given up the ninth-most scores to receivers in addition to their other struggles. We've got Brown projected for 0.49 touchdowns in this game, inviting closer to a 50-50 proposition at a good amount of plus money.

Matthew Stafford - Pass Completions Matthew Stafford Under Nov 25 1:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

After the Eagles' bye week, their pass defense has been frightening.

Philadelphia leads the NFL in Passing Net Expected Points (NEP) per play allowed in this six-game stretch (-0.16), limiting opposing quarterbacks to just 19.0 completions per game. Keep in mind, this has come with the other team in a negative script each time. They're a phenomenal test for a red-hot Matthew Stafford.

Stafford has his weapons -- Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp -- back and healthy, and he's topped 25 completions in three of his last four games as a result. I'm a bit skeptical when three are bottom-10 pass defenses in the past five weeks, per numberFire, and the exception (Miami) is plummeting weekly.

This should also be a game lacking adjusted pace. Both teams rank 20th or worse in the NFL in that regard, and the Eagles will -- obviously -- shift down further with Barkley if Stafford is cooking early.

We've got Stafford projected for 22.6 completions despite also projecting him over his passing-yardage line (251.3 compared to 243.5). Nacua and Kupp can make things happen after the catch, but a Rams offensive line that's allowed the 11th-highest pressure-to-sack conversion (17%) will struggle to routinely dominate the line of scrimmage on Vic Fangio's unit.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.