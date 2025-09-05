3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Friday Night Football: Chiefs vs. Chargers

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

Best Player Prop Picks for Chiefs vs. Chargers on Friday Night Football

The Chiefs and Chargers will square off for the second NFL game of the season at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Kansas City is favored by 3.5 points, the over/under is set at 46.5, and I want in on an Isiah Pacheco bounce back effort from the jump.

Pacheco sustained a fractured fibula in Week 2 of the 2024 season. Understandably, he didn't come back with the same punch when he returned in Week 13, but the 26-year-old is said to be on a "revenge tour" after a full offseason of recovery.

Pacheco posted 78 and 111 scrimmage yards through two games before going down with a fractured fibula. The season before, he averaged 84.2 scrimmage yards per game and churned out 70-plus scrimmage yards in 8 out of 14 contests. A weapon in the pass and run game, I do see value in backing Pacheco to post 70-plus yards at +130.

Pacheco is also my favorite touchdown bet for this game. He scored in 8 out of 14 games in 2023 and nabbed one score in Week 1 last season before going down. I think we can expect him to be the guy at the goal line over Kareem Hunt.

The Chiefs will begin the season without Rashee Rice (suspension), so I am a bit surprised to see Marquise Brown's receiving prop at this number.

Hollywood didn't make his Chiefs debut until Week 16 after starting the season on the IR due to a dislocated SC joint, but we saw good stuff when he was around. He caught five of his eight targets for 45 yards in his first game back before grabbing four of seven targets for 46 yards in Week 17. Mind you, those games were played just four days apart. He never really had a chance to get fully acclimated to this Chiefs offense, but Kansas City still made it clear that Xavier Worthy, Travis Kelce, and Brown are far and away the top three targets when Rice is out.

A close spread and high total at a neutral location could give way to a shootout and we saw Patrick Mahomes throw 37 pass attempts his last time out against the Chargers. I like getting Brown's receiving prop at this number as we simply need him to stay involved rather than pop. Our NFL projections forecast Brown to pick up 48.37 yards in this one.

I won't jump to bet on rookies -- specifically running backs -- in Week 1. That said, I can get behind Omarion Hampton when his situation appears to be this good.

After parting ways with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards this offseason, the Chargers selected Hampton with the 22nd overall pick in the NFL Draft. That was even after they inked Najee Harris to a one-year deal, and head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed that Hampton will start in Week 1.

Hampton steps into a run-happy offense behind the 10th-best offensive line in the league, per Pro Football Focus. Last season, we saw Edwards handle 29 carries through the first two games despite Dobbins exploding for 266 yards on 27 attempts in that span. Even if Najee gets more run than expected, Hampton still figures to command a key role tonight. The rookie averaged 5.9 yards per carry across his final two collegiate seasons, but straight up volume should be the biggest help here.

