Fantasy Football Stock Up/Stock Down: Justin Fields Excels in Jets Debut

There's a lot that goes into trying to stay one step ahead of your leaguemates in fantasy football. Among the things you have to pay close attention to, it's crucial to keep an eye on new trends, usage, and roles for players in order to make optimal decisions when setting your lineups.

Each week is a different beast and as the regular season progresses, we'll gather more valuable information to utilize.

While we don't want to overreact to everything that happens early in the season, which players saw their stock go up or down following the action in Week 1?

Note: All stats come from Next Gen Stats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.

Fantasy Football Stock Up/Stock Down Entering Week 2

Fantasy Football Stock Up

Justin Fields, QB, Jets

The New York Jets couldn't have asked for a much better start to the season from Justin Fields, who is currently the QB2 in fantasy football for Week 1 before the Monday night game takes place. At the moment, Fields also leads all starting quarterbacks in expected points added per drop back (0.49) this week despite facing a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that is usually tough on opposing signal-callers, and we know the upside he brings with his legs. We've seen Fields show flashes throughout his career while lacking consistency, so it's worth monitoring to see if he can maintain this level of play over an entire season.

Daniel Jones, QB, Colts

Was Daniel Jones' success in Week 1 a result of him performing well, or the Miami Dolphins being a team with all-time bad vibes? Despite it potentially being a combination of both of those scenarios, Jones is currently tied with Fields as the QB2 in the opening week while his 0.40 expected points added per drop back is the fourth-most among quarterbacks who have played so far. Even though I'm skeptical of Jones moving forward -- even as soon as Week 2 against a much better Denver Broncos defense -- his stock is trending upward after his first start for the Indianapolis Colts.

Breece Hall, RB, Jets

Much was made about how Breece Hall could lose snaps to Braelon Allen, and while he did cede snaps to his backfield mate, he clearly looked like the best back on the Jets in Week 1. Although Hall handled only 58.1% of New York's offensive snaps, he turned his 21 touches into 145 scrimmage yards while logging an impressive 52.6% rushing success rate and the second-highest target share (19.0%) among the Jets' skill players. If New York's offensive line continues to perform like they did against a stout Pittsburgh defensive front, Hall's going to have major upside moving forward.

Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars

No one knew how the Jacksonville Jaguars would deploy their running backs to kick off the new campaign, but it was Travis Etienne who handled the majority of the backfield snaps (61.9%) and a team-high 44.4% red-zone rushing share en route to 156 scrimmage yards on 19 touches. With the Monday night game pending, Etienne currently leads all backs in rushing yards over expected per attempt (4.31), and he looked explosive after dealing with various injuries in 2024. Even though Etienne's Week 1 performance came against the Carolina Panthers, he could have league-winning upside if he remains the top back in Liam Coen's offense.

Keon Coleman, WR, Bills

Football fans got treated to an instant classic on Sunday night with the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens squaring off, and Keon Coleman looked fantastic to begin his sophomore season in the NFL. On top of pacing the Bills in snap (87.2%) and route rate (84.6%), Coleman led Buffalo's offense in target share (24.4%), air yards share (34.0%), and yards per route run (2.55) while finishing with 8 receptions for 112 yards and a score. Coleman could certainly experience a second-year breakout in a Josh Allen-led offense if he remains healthy.

Deebo Samuel, WR, Commanders

After relying heavily on Terry McLaurin through the air in 2024, the Washington Commanders acquired Deebo Samuel in the offseason, and the versatile wideout's usage was positive in Week 1 versus the New York Giants. To begin the season, Samuel posted the second-highest snap rate (78.5%), second-highest route rate (75.7%), and highest target share (34.5%) with a team-best 96 scrimmage yards on 8 touches. Samuel also had a play drawn up for him that resulted in a rushing touchdown in the red zone, so he also figures to have a role when the Commanders get into scoring position -- similar to his days with the San Francisco 49ers.

Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers

The arrivals of Keenan Allen and rookie Tre Harris -- plus the emergence of Ladd McConkey last season -- put former first-round pick Quentin Johnston in an awkward spot entering the 2025 season. However, Johnston proceeded to earn the second-highest snap rate (80.6%), second-highest route rate (78.0%), and second-highest air yards share (28.4%) among the Los Angeles Chargers' receivers while recording 5 catches, 79 yards, and 2 touchdowns against the Kansas City Chiefs. Drops and inconsistent play have plagued Johnston to begin his career, but maybe he's beginning to figure things out in his third year.

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers

The volume wasn't exactly where we wanted it to be for rookie Emeka Egbuka in Week 1, but it's tough to complain about the results, as he's currently the WR3 in half-PPR formats ahead of Monday Night Football. Despite hauling in only 4 passes for 67 yards, Egbuka led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in snap (92.9%) and route rate (86.5%) while finding the end zone twice. Once Baker Mayfield begins to settle into Tampa Bay's new offense sans Liam Coen, there are better days ahead for Egbuka in the volume department.

Tyler Warren, TE, Colts

A rookie who didn't struggle with volume in Week 1 was Tyler Warren, who led the Indianapolis Colts in target share (31.0%) and receptions (7) in his professional debut. As much as Warren's production is somewhat reliant on Daniel Jones, there's room for growth moving forward, as the first-year tight end played on 71.4% of the snaps -- which could increase once he gets more acclimated to the offense. Even if the Colts experience a decline in play from the quarterback position, Warren is capable of returning value in fantasy football off of volume alone.

Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns

Even though Harold Fannin Jr. was coming off a historic season in his final year at Bowling Green, it was a bit surprising to see him have such a massive role for the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. While fellow tight end David Njoku had a higher snap (85.9%) and route rate (75.0%) than Fannin (71.8% snap rate and 62.5% route rate), the rookie pass catcher paced the Browns in target share (21.4%) while tallying the second-most yards per route run (2.10). If Fannin sees an increase in playing time moving forward, he is worth a look in leagues where you need help at the tight end position.

Fantasy Football Stock Down

Bo Nix, QB, Broncos

Bo Nix concluded last year as the overall QB7 in fantasy as a rookie due to his efficiency and rushing upside. Although it's just one game, Nix has gotten off to a shaky start in 2025, logging the sixth-worst expected points added per drop back (-0.24) among starting quarterbacks while being limited to 18 yards rushing. The Tennessee Titans could have an underrated defense this season, but it wasn't ideal to see Nix struggle in a game where the Denver Broncos' defense put the offense in plenty of opportunities to succeed.

C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans

Following a rookie campaign in 2023 where he was the QB10 in fantasy points per game, C.J. Stroud fell all the way to QB31 in fantasy points per game last season -- in large part due to a poor offensive line and inconsistent play from the receivers not named Nico Collins. While Stroud did face a talented Los Angeles Rams pass rush in Week 1, it looks like it could be more of the same for the talented signal-caller and Houston's offense in 2025. If the rookie wideouts on the Texans are unable to be relied upon and the rushing attack is stagnant, Stroud is going to be tough to trust in fantasy football this season.

Bryce Young, QB, Panthers

Optimism was aplenty for Bryce Young entering the 2025 season due to how he concluded last year, but he took a major step back in Week 1 in what was supposed to be a favorable matchup versus the Jaguars. Along with tying for the fourth-worst expected points added per drop back (-0.46) among starters in the first week, Young completed only 18 of his 35 attempts for 154 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions. If Young continues to struggle in the upcoming weeks, it could be time to panic for those who invested in a full bounce-back season.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins

There were no positives to take away from the Dolphins' 33-8 defeat to the Colts, and it was concerning to see Tua Tagovailoa completely unravel in the team's season opener. In addition to Tua having the worst expected points added per drop back (-0.63) among starters while turning the ball over three times, he had the third-highest sack rate (11.1%) behind a Miami offensive line that looked porous. With Tagovailoa being a quarterback who excels when he has time to survey the field and play within structure, things aren't looking great for the Dolphins to begin the year.

Kenneth Walker, RB, Seahawks

The arrival of offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak had many expecting the Seattle Seahawks -- and Kenneth Walker III in particular -- showing improvements on the ground this season. While a foot injury in training camp could've been an issue for Walker, it appears Walker and Zach Charbonnet are going to have more even split of the workload than expected. In Seattle's Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Walker notched a 40.0% snap rate, 32.0% route rate, 28.6% red-zone rushing share, and only 24 scrimmage yards on 13 touches (compared to Charbonnet registering a 58.0% snap rate, 36.0% route rate, 57.1% red-zone rushing share, and 47 scrimmage yards on 12 touches).

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Steelers

For those who were hoping to see rookie Kaleb Johnson carve out a role in the Steelers' rushing attack early in the season, that idea may need to be put on hold after seeing the team's usage in Week 1. Not only did Kenneth Gainwell surprisingly lead Pittsburgh's backs in snap (51.9%) and route rate (44.1%), but Jaylen Warren also figures to have a decent-sized role after totaling 59 scrimmage yards and a score. Although part of the reason for drafting Johnson was attached to what he could do in the second half of the season, we have no clue how Arthur Smith wants to divvy up touches throughout the year.

Xavier Legette, WR, Panthers

With the positive play the Panthers got from Bryce Young to end last season, there was hope that he could support multiple pass catchers in fantasy, leading some to believe that Xavier Legette could be a late-round sleeper. However, along with Legette not having the profile of a go-to option and not being elite at generating separation, none of Carolina's receivers outside of rookie Tetairoa McMillan are worth starting in lineups right now. While Legette did have a solid 77.0% snap rate and 70.0% route rate in Week 1, he caught 3 passes for only 10 yards, and his target share could take a massive hit once Jalen Coker returns.

Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Broncos

When watching Marvin Mims play, he undoubtedly flashes plenty of athleticism and big-play ability. That being said, head coach Sean Payton continues to be hesitant on giving him a full-time role in the offense, indicated by Mims being limited to a 50.7% snap rate, 62.8% route rate, and 10.8% target share in Week 1. Mims could unquestionably earn himself an expanded role at some point this season, but even Troy Franklin received a higher snap rate (57.7%) and target share (16.2%) than Mims to begin the new campaign.

Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens

The injury to Isaiah Likely and red-zone role for Mark Andrews had many expecting big things for the veteran tight end early in the season. But in the Week 1 defeat to the Bills, Andrews caught just one pass for five yards while accruing a 76.0% snap rate and 63.6% route rate. Aside from Charlie Kolar producing a 60.0% snap rate and 40.9% route rate, Zaire Mitchell-Paden even had a 30.0% snap rate from the tight end position, so once Likely returns, who knows what we should expect from Andrews the rest of the way.

David Njoku, TE, Browns

Once Joe Flacco was named the starting quarterback for the Browns, the outlook for David Njoku was trending upward. However, Harold Fannin saw more playing time than expected, which limited Njoku to 3 catches for 37 yards in Cleveland's season-opening defeat. Despite Njoku still tallying an 85.7% snap rate and 75.0% route rate, any competition from Fannin in the target share and snaps department is far from a positive for the athletic tight end.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.