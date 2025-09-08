3 Tight Ends to Stream for Fantasy Football in NFL Week 2

Tight end has long been the most volatile position in fantasy football. While 2025 offers an exciting crop of tight end options at the top, not every fantasy team has the luxury of rostering an elite option.

Unless you were one of the lucky few to nab a top guy, you'll likely be scouring the waiver wire in search of a diamond in the rough.

That doesn't mean all hope is lost. Here are some players who could provide a lift to your tight end slot for this week.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football: TEs to Stream in Week 2

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

Matchup: vs. 49ers

Juwan Johnson -- yes Juwan Johnson -- led all tight ends with 11 targets in Week 1. The veteran scored 11.6 fantasy points, fourth-most among tight ends leading into Monday Night Football.

Johnson's final line saw him record 76 yards on 8 receptions. He played 99% of snaps and registered an 86% route participation in earning a 26.8% target share. Entering Monday Night Football, those were all top-five marks at the position.

Among New Orleans Saints pass catchers, Johnson was second in target share only behind Chris Olave. He tied Olave with four downfield targets (10+ yards) and led the team with a pair of red zone targets. His day could've been even bigger had he come down with a late red zone look.

Granted, Johnson's catching passes from Spencer Rattler, and that's going to cap his fantasy upside. Rattler's managed just a 59% completion percentage, but his -0.03 EPA per dropback was closer to league-average in Week 1. He also attempted a league-high 46 passes, while the Saints' 68% pass rate ranked fourth on the week.

As such, I'm bullish Johnson continues to see enough volume to make him a viable fantasy starter at a thin position. That volume makes him an intriguing tight end streamer in Week 2 even in a tough matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran was top-six in target rate and yards per route run allowed to tight ends in 2024, and they ceded just three tight end targets in Week 1.

But the Niners are also 6.5-point road favorites in the early Week 2 NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook. In another indoor game where the Saints are expected to be playing from behind, Juwan Johnson should see enough volume to make him a low-end TE1 in Week 2.

Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

Matchup: at Bengals

Brenton Strange delivered a good-not-great 7.9 fantasy points in Week 1, making him the TE17 ahead of Monday night's game. That's unlikely to move his roster rate much ahead of Week 2, but the underlying utilization makes him an intriguing streamer with a good matchup on deck.

At face value, Strange's 4 receptions for 59 yards aren't much to write home about. And it's not like his 13.8% target share was all that impressive. But it was a weird game which was halted for lightning and was never really close after the Jacksonville Jaguars led 20-3 at the half. Even so, Strange posted an 82% snap rate and 58% route participation. He's the TE1 in this offense.

Strange flashed fantasy relevance in 2024, too, delivering four top-12 weekly finishes at the position. There was some moderate buzz for Strange when Evan Engram left the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason -- though that was dampened after Travis Hunter was selected second overall in the draft.

Still, Strange -- a former second round pick -- flashed in his first taste of an expanded role last year and saw encouraging utilization in Week 1. He has another tantalizing matchup in Week 2 as Jacksonville heads north to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincy just gave up 290 yards through the air, and they again struggled to contain tight ends. After allowing the second highest target rate and fifth most fantasy points per target to tight ends in 2024, the Bengals ceded 15 targets and 100 yards to the position in Week 1.

The matchup is the biggest draw here in Week 2, though Brenton Strange's early role at least offers some upside rest-of-season.

Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

Matchup: at Ravens

When the Cleveland Browns selected 21-year-old Harold Fannin Jr. in the third round of this past April's draft, I assumed this was a pick more geared toward the future. Though Fannin had an eye-popping 117 receptions in his final college season, that production came for the Bowling Green State Falcons. With David Njoku atop the Browns depth chart and Cleveland otherwise featuring a crowded receiving room, there didn't appear to be a ton of room for Fannin in Year 1.

That may have been an oversight. Fannin played an eye-popping 72% of Cleveland's snaps and ran a route on 63% of Joe Flacco's dropbacks in his professional debut. He led the team with a 21.4% target share, catching 7 of 9 targets for 63 yards.

Njoku was still involved (6 targets, 86% snap rate) but Fannin was a clear priority in this Browns offense. He was on the field for 100% of their red zone plays and did not leave the field in the first half. If that usage holds, it's going to be hard to ignore the rookie tight end.

Now, Fannin's stellar debut did come against a spotty Bengals defense. Things get much more difficult on the road against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. Though the Ravens gave up 41 points in their season-opener, they're still expected to be one of the league's top defenses in 2025. Last season, they permitted the fifth-lowest target rate to opposing tight ends.

Cleveland will have one of the week's lowest implied totals with Baltimore favored by double-digits, and that's something we have to keep in mind when considering Harold Fannin Jr. as a Week 2 tight end streamer. But there's real garbage time potential here with Flacco under center, and his Week 1 role certainly warrants streaming consideration. At the very least, Fannin is a rock-solid add-and-stash.

