3 Quarterbacks to Stream for Fantasy Football in NFL Week 2

Streaming quarterbacks remains an integral part of fantasy football for those who were willing to wait on the position in favor of loading up at receiver and running back in drafts.

In one-quarterback formats, whether it's 10-team or 12-team leagues, there's going to be decent options on the wire to choose from.

With help from our NFL projections, here are some quarterbacks you can stream this week.

NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook, and lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football QBs to Stream in Week 2

Michael Penix Jr., Falcons

Matchup: at Minnesota

Week 2 provides several enticing quarterbacks on the waiver wire, including Michael Penix Jr. Drake London is dealing with a shoulder injury, causing some concern for Penix's fantasy potential. However, London should have a shot to play in Week 2 as he carries a "day-to-day" status, and Penix's production from Week 1 is difficult to ignore.

We saw some of Penix's potential in the final week of 2024 as he recorded 312 passing yards, three total touchdowns, and 26.0 fantasy points. After providing a weekly QB7 finish to end 2024, Penix opened 2025 with 24.0 fantasy points and sits as QB9 prior to Monday Night Football. Even his efficiency was top tier with 0.27 expected points added per dropback (EPA/db) -- per NFL Next Gen Stats.

While the Minnesota Vikings boasted an exceptional defense in 2024, the unit still gave up the fourth-most passing yards per game. With the Atlanta Falcons a 4.5-point underdog for Week 2, a negative game script should mean more opportunities for Penix, too. The Falcons heavily leaned on their air attack in Week 1 with 42 passing attempts, compared to 28 rushing attempts.

There should be competition for Penix on the waiver wire as he's rostered in 32% of Yahoo! leagues.

Geno Smith, Raiders

Matchup: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Similar to Penix and the Falcons, the Las Vegas Raiders opted to throw the ball a ton to open the season. The ground game simply wasn't working, posting only 2.3 yards per carry. This led to Geno Smith attempting 34 passes, compared to the team's 24 rushing attempts.

Smith was very efficient, carrying 0.29 EPA/db. This was with a load of downfield throws, too, as he averaged 10.6 yards per passing attempt along with an 83.4 passing grade on throws of 10 to 19 yards and an 82.5 grade on attempts of 20-plus yards -- per Pro Football Focus.

Brock Bowers had a scare with a knee injury, but it sounds like he'll be good to go for Week 2. With a healthy receiving corps, Smith could produce another big fantasy performance.

While the Los Angeles Chargers gave up the sixth-fewest EPA/db in 2024, they allowed the eighth-most yards per deep target. After Smith and his receiving corps flourished on downfield throws, the Bolts' D could be in trouble.

Smith recorded 18.5 fantasy points en route to a QB13 finish in Week 1, making him one of our top streaming options for Week 2. He's widely available, rostered in only 21% of leagues.

Aaron Rodgers, Steelers

Matchup: vs. Seattle

After posting -0.03 EPA/db a season ago, expectations have been low for 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers. He flashed his former self in Week 1, posting 244 passing yards, 8.1 yards per passing attempt, and four passing touchdowns.

This meant big fantasy points, with Rodgers racking up 25.7 points and a QB7 finish. Rodgers posting 0.21 EPA/db also provides some comfort that his increased production could be somewhat sustainable.

His top targets flourished, too, as D.K. Metcalf logged 40.5 receiving yards over expectation (RecYOE), Calvin Austin III recorded 22.2 RecYOE, and Pat Freiermuth had 12.0 RecYOE.

The Seattle Seahawks allowed 277 passing yards and 7.9 yards per passing attempt in Week 1. After the Pittsburgh Steelers posted 30 passing attempts and 20 rushing attempts on Sunday, they could continue to lean on Rodgers and this passing attack in Week 2.

Rodgers is our most available QB streamer -- he's rostered in only 14% of fantasy leagues.

