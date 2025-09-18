3 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for Dolphins at Bills on Thursday Night Football

We've got ourselves a lopsided matchup for Week 3 on Thursday Night Football.

The Buffalo Bills are big favorites against the Miami Dolphins, leading to lofty expectations on FanDuel Picks for their skill players while things for the Dolphins are more muted.

Which plays stand out on tonight's slate? Let's check it out.

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for Dolphins at Bills

Josh Allen More Than 0.5 Touchdowns (Mild Pick)

Yes, it's a bummer this is mild after it was a regular pick the past two weeks. That's just the cost of doing business, though, when it's a quarterback whose team has a massive implied total and uses the tush push.

Since the team started using the tush push in 2023, Josh Allen has scored a rushing touchdown in 58.5% of the team's games. That includes plenty of contests where their scoring expectations were lower than this one.

Once you add in the matchup, I've got Allen at 65.5% to score a touchdown here in my model. That makes this play worth it despite the mild label.

James Cook More Than 86.5 Rushing Plus Receiving Yards

The Dolphins let up 119 receiving yards to the New England Patriots' backfield last week and 27 to Jonathan Taylor the week before. Given how strong James Cook is in that department, this seems like a good week to buy in.

Cook has had 102 and 135 yards from scrimmage in his two games so far. That's despite playing snap rates similar to where he was at last year. He's just so efficient that it doesn't matter.

The reason I want to go with the rushing plus receiving rather than just the receiving is that Cook could easily bust off a long one on the ground, which would keep his pass-catching in check. I want multiple routes with this play, and I get that here.

De'Von Achane Less Than 55.5 Rushing Yards

Three factors have me lower on Achane than this mark tonight.

First, the Dolphins' offensive line is a mess, which keeps them from running the ball effectively. Achane has 55 and 30 rushing yards his first two games this year.

Second, Jaylen Wright is off the injury report and expected to make his debut. He won't eat a ton into Achane's workload, but with both him and Ollie Gordon available, they have ways to keep Achane more rested. They're most likely to do so with early-down rushes.

Finally, if the Bills do build a big lead, the Dolphins will be in scramble mode, preventing them from running. Thus, even in what is a decent matchup for Achane on the ground, 55.5 is too high for me.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.