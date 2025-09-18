Dolphins at Bills Single-Game FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football

We've got an AFC East clash for the Week 3 installment of Thursday Night Football as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins.

For those unfamiliar with single-game NFL DFS on FanDuel, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, but beginning in 2025 on FanDuel, their salary also increases 1.5 times.

Here are players worth considering for tonight's game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dolphins at Bills NFL DFS Picks

MVP Candidates

Josh Allen ($21,300 MVP/$14,200 FLEX) -- Josh Allen is the clear-cut top choice at MVP. Our NFL DFS projections forecast him for 24.8 FanDuel points -- 8.7 more than anyone else. I won't spend much time selling you on Allen as you already know what kind of fantasy weapon he is. I will, however, say that he's going to be the chalk MVP pick, likely in overwhelming fashion. As such, I'm interested in getting creative at MVP and hoping Allen doesn't gobble up all of Buffalo's TDs.

James Cook ($17,400 MVP/$11,600 FLEX) -- James Cook is the most logical MVP pivot off Allen. Any Bills' touchdowns that don't involve Allen will likely be RB rushing scores, and that's Cook's domain. Cook has been excellent so far this year, racking up at least 100 total yards and a TD in each game, including 132 rushing yards and a pair of ground touchdowns a week ago. He's my favorite non-Allen MVP. Cook owns -175 anytime touchdown odds, the same as Allen.

De'Von Achane ($18,300 MVP/$12,200 FLEX) -- On most Miami single-game slates, De'Von Achane will be a popular MVP play. But with Allen on the slate, Achane won't be a popular multiplier, and given his upside, he profiles as a savvy MVP. Achane has only 18 total carries through two weeks, but he's logged 14 total targets and has notched a receiving TD in each game. With Miami likely to see a negative game script, Achane -- who played 93% of the snaps last week -- could go for 50-plus receiving yards. His rushing plus receiving yards prop is 101.5 yards.

Flex Targets

Tyreek Hill ($11,000) -- While any QB is worth a look in single-game DFS, instead of prioritizing Tua Tagovailoa ($10,800), I'd rather take a shot on Tyreek Hill. After a quiet Week 1, Hill popped for six catches and 109 yards in Week 2. We know he can make a big play on any snap, and his receiving yards prop of 64.5 is tops by 12 yards among any of the game's pass-catchers.

Keon Coleman ($8,000) -- All of Buffalo's wideouts took a back seat last week as they dominated the New York Jets and Allen threw for only 148 yards. You can make a case for any of Khalil Shakir ($9,000), Josh Palmer ($5,400) and Keon Coleman -- all three have receiving yards props between 35.5 and 42.5. I give Coleman a slight edge due to him leading the Bills' WRs in snap rate in Week 1 (88%).

Buffalo D/ST ($7,400) -- The Bills' D/ST is super viable against a Miami offense that looked better last week but imploded the game before. On the road on a short week as a sizable underdog, Miami could really struggle. Tua is -152 to throw a pick, and if the Bills are playing with a lead, the defense will have opportunities for sacks.

Malik Washington ($2,800) -- Malik Washington has recorded snap rates of 58% and 61% in the first two games of the campaign. He ran ahead of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (28% snap rate) in Week 2. He's mustered just seven targets and 22 total yards so far but is on my radar as a salary saver.

Dawson Knox ($2,400) -- Dawson Knox can be a serviceable value dart throw. He has paced Buffalo's tight ends in snaps in each game thus far and has seen seven total targets. While Knox has turned those into only 39 total yards, the snaps and looks are easy to like when they're attached to a player at this low of a salary.

