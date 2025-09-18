FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

2 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Thursday 9/18/25

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Subscribe to our newsletter

2 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Thursday 9/18/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Giancarlo Stanton to Record an RBI (+140)

Giancarlo Stanton has been outstanding this season, and he has a friendly matchup today versus lefty Cade Povich.

To Record An RBI
Giancarlo Stanton

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Povich's ERA estimators are all over the place. His SIERA is a solid 3.91, the exact same as his xFIP. But his expected ERA is 5.71 -- fairly close to his actual ERA of 5.05. I lean toward him not being all that good. Povich's swinging-strike rate is only 10.1%, and he's allowed a 40.3% fly-ball rate, which has led to 1.50 homers per nine.

Stanton started 2025 late due to injury. He's been producing at an MVP level since he got on the field. Across 244 plate appearances, he's launched 20 dingers and generated a .384 wOBA. His batted-ball profile against southpaws is ridiculous, including a 54.5% hard-hit rate and 51.5% fly-ball rate.

Hitting right behind Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger, Stanton is in a superb spot to drive in runs. The New York Yankees are -148 to go over 4.5 runs, and Stanton can get in on the fun.

Quinn Priester Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-104)

There's no doubting that Quinn Priester has a nice matchup today against a Los Angeles Angels team that has the game's highest strikeout rate over the last 30 days at a whopping 31.4%. I'm just not sure Priester has the stuff to take advantage.

Quinn Priester - Strikeouts

Quinn Priester Under
Sep 18 11:41pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Priester, a former first-round pick who struggled mightily with the Pittsburgh Pirates as a rookie in 2023, has been a success story for the Milwaukee Brewers as he's recorded a 4.01 SIERA this season. But he thrives by keeping the ball on the ground (57.2% ground-ball rate), not racking up strikeouts (19.4% K rate).

Priester has reached six punchouts only once across his last eight starts, and he's gone for five-plus Ks just three times in that span.

While the matchup is great, I'm siding with the under on his strikeout prop.

Enter a chance to win two World Series tickets and travel accommodations! Step up to the plate and take a short quiz on responsible betting to join the sweepstakes. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup