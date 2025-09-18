2 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Thursday 9/18/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Giancarlo Stanton has been outstanding this season, and he has a friendly matchup today versus lefty Cade Povich.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Giancarlo Stanton +135 View more odds in Sportsbook

Povich's ERA estimators are all over the place. His SIERA is a solid 3.91, the exact same as his xFIP. But his expected ERA is 5.71 -- fairly close to his actual ERA of 5.05. I lean toward him not being all that good. Povich's swinging-strike rate is only 10.1%, and he's allowed a 40.3% fly-ball rate, which has led to 1.50 homers per nine.

Stanton started 2025 late due to injury. He's been producing at an MVP level since he got on the field. Across 244 plate appearances, he's launched 20 dingers and generated a .384 wOBA. His batted-ball profile against southpaws is ridiculous, including a 54.5% hard-hit rate and 51.5% fly-ball rate.

Hitting right behind Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger, Stanton is in a superb spot to drive in runs. The New York Yankees are -148 to go over 4.5 runs, and Stanton can get in on the fun.

There's no doubting that Quinn Priester has a nice matchup today against a Los Angeles Angels team that has the game's highest strikeout rate over the last 30 days at a whopping 31.4%. I'm just not sure Priester has the stuff to take advantage.

Quinn Priester - Strikeouts Quinn Priester Under Sep 18 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Priester, a former first-round pick who struggled mightily with the Pittsburgh Pirates as a rookie in 2023, has been a success story for the Milwaukee Brewers as he's recorded a 4.01 SIERA this season. But he thrives by keeping the ball on the ground (57.2% ground-ball rate), not racking up strikeouts (19.4% K rate).

Priester has reached six punchouts only once across his last eight starts, and he's gone for five-plus Ks just three times in that span.

While the matchup is great, I'm siding with the under on his strikeout prop.

