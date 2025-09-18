3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football: Dolphins at Bills

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

Best Player Prop Picks for Dolphins at Bills on Thursday Night Football

Week 3 begins with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the booming Bills and floundering Dolphins. The AFC East showdown features an 11.5-point spread in favor of Buffalo and a tall 49.5 over/under.

Keon Coleman is my favorite target in the prop market.

Coleman looks primed for a breakout season. Through two weeks, he paces all Buffalo pass-catchers with a 71.4% route participation rate, 20.0% target share, and 30.1% air yards share.

The sophomore caught 8 of his 11 targets for 112 yards and a score in Week 1. He caught all three of his targets for just 26 yards last Sunday, but Josh Allen logged only 14 completions anyway and didn't see the field past the 12-minute mark in the fourth thanks to a blowout script. Coleman's role was still strong in Week 2, and the lackluster raw results may have him undervalued for this week.

As 11.5-point favorites, Buffalo is expected to find themself in yet another blowout script, but the way to beat Miami in the first place is through the air. The Dolphins rank dead-last in schedule-adjusted pass defense. Daniel Jones and Drake Maye threw for a combined 502 yards on a 78.9% completion percentage against Miami.

Our NFL projections forecast Coleman to reel in 52.2 receiving yards tonight.

The Bills are at home and carry a massive 31.5 implied team total, so I don't mind taking a swing on a long shot touchdown pick.

James Cook handled 22 touches on Sunday, which is tied for the second-most in his regular-season career. A season ago, Cook averaged just 13.2 touches in games that followed a 20-plus touch outing.

Add in an already-tame snap rate (54.4%) for Cook, a potential blowout script, and the short week, and we could see plenty of Ray Davis tonight.

Davis played 26.8% of the snaps in Week 2's win and earned one red zone rush. He scored in six of 17 games (35.2%) last season, including in three of the six games where the Bills won by two-plus possessions.

Facing a Miami defense that has coughed up the most red zone scoring attempts per game through two weeks, Davis may have a better chance to score than these odds indicate. His rushing prop is set at 23.5 yards -- he cleared that mark in just as many games (six) as he scored (six) last season.

If you want to get fancy, you could consider Davis Any Time 2nd Half Touchdown (+700) or even Davis Any Time Fourth Quarter Touchdown (+1200) to get garbage time exposure.

De'Von Achane played a staggering 94.2% of the snaps and commanded 10 targets to go along with 11 carries in Week 2.

That workload predictably resulted in him scoring a touchdown for the second straight game, and he's a value to reach the end zone tonight at +105 odds.

Achane has scored at least one touchdown in 13 of his last 15 games with Tua Tagovailoa at the helm.

Despite putting 27 points on the board last week, the Dolphins have not seen the red zone much and are tied with the Houston Texans for the fewest red zone scoring attempts. That hurts, but Achane has logged 11-yard and 29-yard scores so far this season. He's a threat to take it to the house from anywhere and will garner more red zone looks if the Fins can get there.

