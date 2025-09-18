FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Thursday 9/18/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers ($10,500)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been lights out on the mound recently, delivering 10 Ks while pitching seven-plus innings in three consecutive starts, resulting in him scoring 52-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in each of those outings. On Thursday, Yamamoto will face a San Francisco Giants squad that has the fourth-worst wOBA (.280) and seventh-worst wRC+ (79) over the last 14 days.

Max Fried, Yankees ($9,800)

While Max Fried doesn't bring a high ceiling in the strikeout department with his 50th-percentile strikeout rate (22.6%), he's earned a win in five of his last six starts, and he's tallied 34-plus FDPs in five straight appearances. Along with Fried producing solid outputs recently, the Baltimore Orioles have the fifth-worst wOBA (.280), sixth-worst wRC+ (78), fifth-worst ISO (.121), and fourth-highest strikeout rate (28.1%) across the last two weeks.

Quinn Priester, Brewers ($8,600)

Targeting the Los Angeles Angels with a pitcher in DFS has been beneficial recently, as the Halos are registering the seventh-worst wOBA (.282), fourth-worst wRC+ (77), and highest strikeout rate (33.6%) in the last 14 days of action. Even though Quinn Priester has just a 19.4% strikeout rate, he's racked up double-digit Ks twice this season, and his 57.2% groundball rate and 39.6% hard-hit rate should limit the damage he gives up on the bump versus the Angels.

Stacks to Target

New York Yankees

Players to Target: Aaron Judge ($4,800), Cody Bellinger ($3,500), Amed Rosario ($2,600), and Paul Goldschmidt ($2,700)

Cade Povich is set to make another start for the Orioles on Thursday, and the left-handed hurler is logging a 4.07 xFIP, 1.55 WHIP, and 2.05 HR/9 at home (compared to a 3.70 xFIP, 1.30 WHIP, and 0.81 HR/9 on the road). While Aaron Judge (219 wRC+ vs. LHP), Amed Rosario (193 wRC+), and Paul Goldschmidt (187 wRC+) all have the platoon advantage against Povich, Cody Bellinger (183 wRC+) shouldn't be forgotten in New York stacks -- especially with Povich coughing up 1.57 HR/9 to lefties.

Milwaukee Brewers

Players to Target: Jackson Chourio ($3,600), William Contreras ($3,100), Andrew Vaughn ($2,900), and Blake Perkins ($2,800)

Yusei Kikuchi has given up five-plus earned runs in three of his last four starts for the Angels, and he'll be tasked with taking on a Milwaukee Brewers team that has the sixth-best wRC+ (113) and fourth-lowest strikeout rate (19.1%) over the last month. In addition to liking Rhys Hoskins (113 wRC+ vs. LHP) if he's confirmed in the lineup, Jackson Chourio (176 wRC+), William Contreras (105 wRC+), Andrew Vaughn (210 wRC+), and Blake Perkins (138 wRC+) all have notable metrics versus southpaws this year.

Cincinnati Reds

Players to Target: TJ Friedl ($2,900), Elly De La Cruz ($3,700), Gavin Lux ($2,700), and Will Benson ($2,600)

The Cincinnati Reds stand out as a salary-saving stack on Thursday against Colin Rea, who is in the 15th percentile in xERA (4.92), 13th percentile in xBA (.279), and 18th percentile in barrel rate (10.2%). With Rea permitting a .378 wOBA and 1.74 HR/9 to left-handed sluggers (compared to a .269 wOBA and 0.73 HR/9 to right-handed sluggers), the main targets from the Reds are TJ Friedl (115 wRC+ vs. RHP), Elly De La Cruz (126 wRC+), Gavin Lux (111 wRC+), and Will Benson (89 wRC+).

