3 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Dodgers at Phillies Game 2

It's time for playoff baseball!

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Philadelphia Phillies?

We're going to run through my favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can also check out FanDuel Research's MLB player projections if you want a glimpse at projected strikeouts, home runs, and more.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Dodgers at Phillies NLDS Game 2

Scoring is typically down in the playoffs. Somebody forgot to tell the Dodgers.

The Dodgers have posted 23 runs across their three postseason wins. They paced the National League in home runs (244), slugging percentage (.441), weighted on-base average (.331), and wRC+ (113) in 2025, so it's no surprise to see the offense thriving in the playoffs despite the tough matchups.

Add in Blake Snell on the mound, and we can look for the Dodgers to command a 2-0 series lead over the Phillies tonight.

Snell went seven innings in Game 1 of the Wild Card series. He allowed just two runs and five baserunners while earning nine strikeouts. Through 61 1/3 frames in the regular season, he posted a 2.35 ERA, 3.07 xFIP, and an elite 28.3% strikeout rate.

Jesus Luzardo will get the ball for the Phillies. He finished the season with a 3.92 ERA, 3.25 xFIP, and a 28.5% strikeout rate. That said, he hasn't pitched in 12 days and surrendered four earned runs in two of his last three appearances. Add in a brutal matchup against the Dodgers, and it wouldn't be surprising to see this one go sideways for Luzardo.

I'll take Los Angeles to win Game 2.

Teoscar Hernandez is heating up at the perfect time.

Hernandez has gone 5 for 14 at the plate with one double, three home runs, and nine RBIs through three postseason games. He's currently riding a nine-game hit streak.

Luzardo was elite against lefties this season, holding them to a .228 wOBA and 0.39 home runs per nine innings all while striking them out at a monstrous 39.3% clip. However, he showed a human 3.70 xFIP against righties.

Hernandez figures to bat third or fourth in the lineup tonight, positioning him to knock in a run for the fourth straight game.

Snell collected 28 strikeouts and just 5 walks across his final three regular-season outings -- good for a 40.0% strikeout rate and 7.1% walk rate. He followed that up with a nine-strikeout, one-walk performance in the Wild Card round. That leads me to believe Snell can record over 16.5 outs tonight.

Philadelphia's active roster posted a meaty 24.6% strikeout rate (seventh-highest) and just an 8.4% walk rate (15th) versus left-handed pitchers this season. In September, the Phillies were up to a 26.1% strikeout rate but maintained a tame 8.7% walk rate against this handedness.

While Snell missed the lion's share of the season with a shoulder injury, we saw him throw 112 pitches in a September 17th matchup versus this very Phillies team, and he extended for 114 pitches twice last season. He has a long leash, and it might not even take much for him to complete 5 2/3 innings tonight.

