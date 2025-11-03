3 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for Cardinals at Cowboys on Monday Night Football

We'll get another serving of Jacoby Brissett on Monday Night Football as the Arizona Cardinals visit the Dallas Cowboys.

How should that influence our FanDuel Picks lineups?

Let's dig into this matchup and outline three players I'm targeting for tonight's slate.

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for Cardinals at Cowboys in Week 9

Jaydon Blue More Than 14.5 Rushing Yards

I still view Brissett as a downgrade from Kyler Murray, so the move -- to me -- increases the odds the Cowboys are running the ball late. That could set up well for Jaydon Blue.

The Cowboys are already trying to get Blue more involved. He has 15 carries the past two games, and last week, the Cowboys gave him a first-half drive to himself. They need to take some work off of Javonte Williams' plate, and Blue is their only option for doing so.

With that volume, Blue has had 29 rushing yards in back-to-back weeks, double this stat projection. I'm willing to turn to him here as a result.

Marvin Harrison Jr. More Than 59.5 Receiving Yards

If I'm expecting the Cowboys to lead, that'd mean more pass attempts from Brissett. Although I'm not in love with Marvin Harrison Jr.'s role this year, I do think he can clear this benchmark.

In the full games he has played, Harrison holds an underwhelming 19.8% target share. He does, though, have 45.7% of the deep targets, and he'll get that indoors against a banged-up secondary tonight.

Harrison seemed to regain his confidence back in the second half of Week 4, and things have gone better for him since. I think this game sets up well for that momentum to continue.

George Pickens More Than 63.5 Receiving Yards

Even with CeeDee Lamb back, George Pickens has maintained a meaty enough role to clear this number.

Since Lamb's return, Pickens still has 23.1% of the Cowboys' overall targets with 41.7% of the deep targets. That has allowed him to go for 82 and 78 receiving yards, easily topping this number in both.

Pickens also had 68 receiving yards in Week 2 while Lamb was still healthy. This means he has had more than this number in 3 of 4 games, even if we look at just the games Lamb has played. His style clearly meshes well with Dak Prescott's, and the chemistry is growing. I'm willing to keep buying in even with Picken's Picks numbers rising.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.