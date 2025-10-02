3 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for 49ers at Rams on Thursday Night Football

Which San Francisco 49ers are out tonight?

All of 'em.

That creates a conundrum for our FanDuel Picks lineups. While it's nice to have some usage opened up, it's also a lot easier to envision the 49ers completely collapsing due to the cluster injuries.

It's tough to navigate. But with those factors in mind, here are my favorite plays for Thursday Night Football.

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for 49ers at Rams

Mac Jones Less Than 216.5 Passing Yards

The 49ers are starting their backup quarterback without their top three wide receivers and all-world tight end.

Even in a likely negative game script, I'm not expecting much from Mac Jones.

While the game is within reach, I'd bet they lean on the ground game, including Brian Robinson. This limits possessions, which increases variance and gives the 49ers the better chance at an upset. It's how I'd play things if I were in their shoes.

If Jones impresses, I'm happy to tip my cap and move on. It's just a horrific set up for him as things stand.

Blake Corum Less Than 32.5 Rushing Yards

The Los Angeles Rams have done a great job of slowly integrating Blake Corum more and more into the offense, likely with this short week in mind. I just don't know if the volume is there yet to justify a number this large.

Corum's snaps have been up the past three games, and he has exceeded this number in two of those. He has also been effective, potentially leading to more volume down the line.

Still, he has averaged just 7.3 attempts per game, which isn't a huge number. The 49ers' defense has also been pretty good at limiting explosives for opposing running backs. He should need volume to hit this number, pushing me to remain skeptical.

Demarcus Robinson More Than 2.5 Receptions

Demarcus Robinson made his debut off a three-game suspension last week and was fourth among the 49ers' receivers in routes.

Well, two of the guys ahead of him are out, and the other is Kendrick Bourne. I'd expect Robinson to have a near every-down role tonight.

This is more of a read on the team's depth than some ringing endorsement of Robinson. The only other receiver active last week -- outside of Bourne and Robinson -- was Skyy Moore, who has never earned targets in the NFL. Robinson has at least done that, including with the 49ers' opponents tonight.

Injuries should force Robinson into a bigger role than this number is implying, putting me on his "more than."

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.