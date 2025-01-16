3 Best NFL Divisional Round Player Prop Bets for Rams at Eagles

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

Best Player Prop Picks for Rams at Eagles

Ahead of Sunday's contest in Philly, Los Angeles will commit a lot of time to figuring out how they can contain Saquon Barkley and the Eagles' rushing attack. Although these teams are different than they were when they met back in Week 12, Barkley exploded for 255 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 26 carries in the first meeting.

Running behind Philly's formidable offensive line has allowed Barkley to break off plenty of big runs this season as he's tallied a run of 19-plus yards in 12 of his 17 appearances. Despite Saquon notching a run of at least 19 yards in 70.6% of his outings in his first year with the Eagles, the -120 odds only suggest an implied probability of 54.5%, so there's value to be had in this market.

Teams have had success running the ball against the Rams, with Los Angeles' defense giving up the ninth-most yards per attempt (4.5) and eighth-most rushing yards over expected per attempt (0.54) to running backs, via NextGenStats. During their blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round, the Rams still allowed 4.8 yards per attempt to the trio of Sam Darnold, Aaron Jones, and Cam Akers.

Additionally, Los Angeles surrendered a 26-yard run to Akers, proving that their defense can be susceptible to big plays on the ground against anyone. While Barkley had two runs of 70-plus yards in the first matchup against the Rams in Week 12, we only need one carry of 19-plus yards for this prop to hit.

There's certainly a chance Sean McVay and the Rams try to pull off another upset on Sunday by leaning on their ground game to control the line of scrimmage. However, the Eagles boast a stout run defense (fifth in schedule-adjusted run defense), and Philly is favored by a touchdown at home.

With Los Angeles expected to be playing from behind, Kyren Williams may not get his usual workload in the running game. Even though Williams is averaging 19.8 rushing attempts per game this season, he's gone under 19 carries in six of his last nine contests, including just 16 carries in the win over the Vikings where the Rams held the lead across all four quarters.

Entering the Divisional Round, the Rams are 21st in pass rate over expected (-3.4%), which could work in Williams' favor in the rushing attempts market. That being said, Josh Jacobs -- who plays on a Green Bay Packers team that is 30th in pass rate over expected (-8.4%) -- logged 18 rushing attempts in the Wild Card Round versus the Eagles.

On the season, Philadelphia's defense has permitted the eighth-fewest carries (354) and fourth-fewest rushing yards over expected per attempt (-0.23) to running backs as opposing teams tend to have to throw the ball against them. In addition to that, the Eagles are also 32nd in pass rate over expected (-9.0%) and lead the league in average time of possession, which could limit the number of possessions for the Rams in this game.

While the Eagles aren't a team that is going to drop back 40 times and air it out often with Jalen Hurts under center, there is reason to believe Dallas Goedert could be busier than usual on Sunday. Goedert has been active in 11 games for Philly this season, but he's only started and finished 9 of those contests as he suffered multiple injuries in 2024.

Of the nine games he started and finished, Goedert has achieved four-plus receptions in seven of them. That includes a four-catch performance versus the Rams back in Week 12 when the Eagles cruised to a 37-20 victory on the road.

Throughout the season, the Rams have struggled against tight ends, ceding the most receptions (114), fifth-highest catch rate over expected (+2.8%), fifth-highest target rate (20.9%) and fourth-most yards per route run (1.66) to the position. In their win against Minnesota during Wild Card Weekend, Los Angeles allowed T.J. Hockenson to haul in all 5 of his targets for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Along with the Rams being woeful versus tight ends, they are registering the fifth-highest pressure rate (36.9%) and ninth-highest sack rate (7.1%) while they sacked Sam Darnold nine times in the Wild Card Round. With the Eagles likely getting the ball out quick to help Hurts avoid having to operate under pressure, Goedert -- who has a 6.5-yard average depth of target this season -- could be peppered with quite a few targets.

