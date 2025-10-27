3 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for Commanders at Chiefs on Monday Night Football

The Washington Commanders face a tall task tonight as they go up against a Kansas City Chiefs team that is fully healthy and ready to scorch souls.

Still, the Commanders have been an acceptable-level offense this year, and I like some of the matchups their players will have.

Let's dig into my favorite FanDuel Picks plays of the night, beginning on that side of the ball with the Commanders' starting quarterback.

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for Commanders at Chiefs

Marcus Mariota More Than 28.5 Rushing Yards

Marcus Mariota already is willing to run, but this is a perfect setup for him to be active tonight.

The Commanders -- unsurprisingly -- lead the league in schedule-adjusted scramble rate. Tonight, though, they'll face a Chiefs defense that has faced the highest schedule-adjusted scramble rate in the entire league. They let up three explosive runs to Trevor Lawrence, half of his total for this entire season.

Once you add on the potential for the Chiefs to build an early lead, forcing the Commanders to drop back a bunch, you get the recipe for a ton of scrambles. That's before even discussing potential designed runs. This all combines to make Mariota a quality option for our lineups.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt More Than 5.5 Receiving Yards

Jeremy McNichols is still the Commanders' pass-catching back, and if the Commanders fall behind, his role will spike. However, this number for Jacory Croskey-Merritt just feels too low.

Croskey-Merritt has managed more than 5.5 receiving yards in 3 of 5 games where he has played at least one-third of the snaps. He has played way more than that the past 3 weeks with his snap rates between 49.1% and 66.7%. His maximum number of targets is two, but he's at least getting chances.

There are aspects of Croskey-Merritt's role that have been underwhelming to this point. This number fully accounts for that, though, and -- at least in my eyes -- it makes him a value.

Isiah Pacheco to Score a Touchdown (Spicy Pick)

Similar to Croskey-Merritt, Isiah Pacheco's role recently has been better than you'd think. I don't mind his rushing category of 49.5, but the spicy label here is tempting.

Pacheco played a season-high 77.4% of the snaps in Week 6, the most he had played since he broke his leg last year. He finished at 55.8% last week, but part of that was due to the blowout as Pacheco was above 60% when Patrick Mahomes was pulled from the game.

It seems like Kareem Hunt's role may be declining, and he has been the major thorn in Pacheco's side near the goal line. With the Chiefs' scoring expectations so high tonight, I like the potential increased payout I get with a Pacheco touchdown being part of my lineup.

