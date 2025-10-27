FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Monday 10/27/25

If you're looking for a fun way to get in on the NBA season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today's Games

Guards

Top Priorities

Tyrese Maxey ($8,700) -- The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be without Joel Embiid and Paul George on Monday, putting Tyrese Maxey in a stellar spot despite the meh matchup against the Orlando Magic. Maxey has already scored 49-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in back-to-back games with Embiid on the floor, and he should see his 28.3% usage rate get bumped up amid all of Philly's injuries.

Derrick White ($7,600) -- Although the Boston Celtics are 0-3 and on the second leg of a back-to-back, Derrick White is still doing a bit of everything for the Celtics, posting 38.6 FDPs per game across his first three contests. White has also tallied multiple stocks (steals plus blocks) in all three games so far, and the New Orleans Pelicans aren't a team we should fear on the defensive end of the court.

Tre Jones ($5,800) -- Even if Josh Giddey suits up for the Chicago Bulls on Monday, Tre Jones has been playing well in the starting lineup, generating 32-plus FDPs in two straight outings. It's still super early but Jones is leading the league in steal rate (6.0%) with three-plus steals in both starts this year, and Monday's Bulls-Atlanta Hawks matchup carries the highest total on the slate.

Others to Consider

Stephen Curry ($8,900) -- In addition to liking Devin Booker ($8,800) in this salary range, Stephen Curry has recorded 50-plus FDPs in back-to-back games, and he'll be in a pace-up spot against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

Dylan Harper ($4,700) -- While Dylan Harper is coming off the bench for the San Antonio Spurs, he's the clear sixth-man on the team, registering an impressive 26.8% usage rate (higher than James Harden and Scottie Barnes so far) and 29.2 FDPs per game.

Wings

Top Priorities

Austin Reaves ($8,500) -- There's a chance this a let-down spot for Austin Reaves after he exploded for 51 points and 81.7 FDPs on Sunday, but he'll be the primary ball handler for the Los Angeles Lakers until Luka Doncic returns. Even with Doncic active for two games, Reaves owns a 30.2% usage rate and has scored 46-plus FDPs in all three starts this season.

Jaylen Brown ($8,100) -- Jaylen Brown is coming off a season-best 50.2 FDPs in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Pistons, but he's got a much better matchup on deck versus the Pelicans on Monday. Brown has the ninth-highest usage rate (34.2%) through Boston's first three games, and the Celtics-Pelicans showdown has a narrow spread and fairly high total.

Jake LaRavia ($4,200) -- Due to injuries, Jake LaRavia could join the Lakers' starting lineup on Monday versus the Portland Trail Blazers. LaRavia logged 26.7 FDPs in 32 minutes of action on Sunday against the Sacramento Kings and brings much-need value at his salary.

Others to Consider

Deni Avdija ($7,800) -- Deni Avdija contributes in a variety of categories for the Trail Blazers, and he shouldn't have many issues racking up stats against a shorthanded Lakers squad.

VJ Edgecombe ($6,000) -- Rookie VJ Edgecombe has produced 46 FDPs per game with 39-plus minutes in both starts this season, and he'll get even more usage with Embiid out on Monday.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Victor Wembanyama ($12,400) -- Victor Wembanyama is playing out of this world to begin the season, notching 71 FDPs in three straight starts while accruing nine-plus stocks in back-to-back outings. Aside from Wembanyama possessing the seventh-highest usage rate (34.7%) in the league right now, he's been putting up 12-plus FDPs before even recording any points, rebounds, or assists due to his ability to tally steals and blocks at a legendary rate.

Julius Randle ($7,000) -- Julius Randle has gotten off to a stellar start this year, posting 42-plus FDPs in all three starts for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Additionally, Anthony Edwards exited Sunday's matchup with a hamstring injury, so Randle could see even more opportunities if Edwards is unable to go on Monday.

Deandre Ayton ($5,700) -- Despite disappointing results in his first two starts for the Lakers, Deandre Ayton bounced back with 46 FDPs sans Luka on Sunday. Ayton is going to have his double-double chances improved until Doncic returns, and he can still get some easy baskets around the rim with Reaves being the primary facilitator.

Others to Consider

Onyeka Okongwu ($6,300) -- Along with Mouhamed Gueye ($3,800), Onyeka Okongwu could benefit from Kristaps Porzingis missing his third straight contest for the Hawks, so keep tabs on Porzingis' status before making lineups.

Andre Drummond ($3,800) -- Whoever starts between Andre Drummond or Adem Bona ($3,700) is likely going to be one of the more popular salary-saving options at center as head coach Nick Nurse tends to play his starters heavy minutes.

