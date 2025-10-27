FanDuel NFL Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost on Live Wagers for Commanders-Chiefs 10/27/25

Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season concludes with Monday Night Football, but there's still plenty of time to get in on the action at FanDuel Sportsbook! With the Washington Commanders and Kansas City Chiefs rounding out Week 8 on Monday Night Football, FanDuel has a special promotion for all customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on any LIVE wager for the Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL game taking place on October 27th, 2025!

The Commanders and Chiefs enter Week 8 headed in opposite directions. While Washington has lost two straight and will now be without reigning Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels, Kansas City has won four of their last five and just got star receiver Rashee Rice back from suspension.

Even so, the Commanders are 3-4 with a +10 point differential whereas the Chiefs are 4-3 with a +62 differential.

Check out the current Commanders-Chiefs odds below:

Eligible odds for this FanDuel NFL promo can be found via the NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost on LIVE any wager for the Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL game taking place on October 27th, 2025!

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer in order to use the Profit Boost Token. There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Log-in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 12:00AM ET on October 28th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.