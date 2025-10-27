3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Commanders at Chiefs

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Washington Commanders take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Best Player Prop Picks for Commanders at Chiefs on Monday Night Football

The Jayden Daniels-less Commanders will visit the Chiefs for Week 8's installment of Monday Night Football. Kansas City is favored by a resounding 11.5 points, and the over/under is set at 47.5 points. With that projected game script in mind, let's look for Isiah Pacheco to outdo 49.5 rushing yards.

Pacheco's slow start to the season meant playing just 50.4% of the snaps through four games. He's since logged a 61.9%, 77.4%, and 55.8% snap rate across his last three games. I'll note that his snap rate last time out likely would've been higher if it weren't for a total blowout, as the Chiefs entered the fourth with a seismic 31-point lead.

Pacheco has logged 12-plus carries and 51-plus rushing yards in two straight contests, and I think we'll find him in similar territory tonight. The Commanders enter with a 20th-ranked schedule-adjusted rush defense and are letting up the eighth-most carries to RBs per game. Add in the potential for a positive game script, and Pacheco's in shape to notch 50 rushing yards in this one.

Rashee Rice made his season debut last week and had an instant impact, catching 7 of his 10 targets for a pair of touchdowns. He earned double-digit targets despite being relegated to a mere 39.0% snap rate in the blowout, which puts me on Rice to clear 65.5 receiving yards tonight.

Before going down with a knee injury last season, Rice was averaging 8.0 catches, 9.7 targets, and 96.0 receiving yards through three games. In fact, Rice had gone for 57-plus receiving yards in nine straight games leading into this season. He's been a key figure in this offense whenever he's available.

Patrick Mahomes' passing prop is set at a whopping 274.5 yards, and the Chiefs tout a 30.5-point implied team total in this one. If those lines are efficient, then I believe Rice's receiving prop comes at a value. He's earned nine-plus targets in 8 of his last 10 games and is facing a Washington defense that's letting up the seventh-most yards and fourth-most yards per catch to his position.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt's role in the passing game isn't all that strong, but that's reflected in this number -- maybe even a little too much.

Croskey-Merritt is up to 55.9% snap rate across his last three games, and he's run a backfield-leading 32.4% of the routes in that stretch. He's managed to reel in five-plus receiving yards in four of his last five games.

Kansas City allows the second-most targets to running backs on a per-route basis. Although pass-catching back Jeremy McNichols stands to benefit the most, JCM could earn an extra target or two based on the matchup and game script.

That's intriguing for this prop, as Croskey-Merritt can clear 5.5 receiving yards on just one or two catches.

