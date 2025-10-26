3 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Cowboys at Broncos, Week 8

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out Sunday as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Denver Broncos? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Cowboys at Broncos Betting Picks

I know this isn't a sentence often uttered, but I kind of want to buy this Cowboys defense.

Matt Eberflus' bunch were handed pretty dire circumstances before Week 1 to trade Micah Parsons, but it feels like health and new talent beginning to gel are both starting to pay dividends. Even with Marcus Mariota at the helm, the Washington Commanders eclipsed 24 points in five straight games before running into Big D and rank as numberFire's 10th-best schedule-adjusted offense.

The Cowboys kind of shut them down. D.C. was held to 15 offensive points before a late "garbage time" score in a high-paced affair. They averaged just 5.3 yards per play. Dallas, surprisingly, found a way to score four sacks.

Dallas is stepping down in competition this week, too. Bo Nix and the Broncos are just 15th in those same ranks, and Nix, averaging -0.05 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db; per Next Gen Stats), has struggled mightily for most of 2025. He's just had a couple of individual quarters -- like a fever dream of a fourth period against the New York Giants -- to push Denver on top late.

Denver's fifth-ranked schedule-adjusted defense will get plenty of credit in terms of doing its part to limit the 'Boys high-flying offense. I don't think the Cowboys' will. This total is elevated, but I can't trust Nix nor distrust his elite defense to not think the Broncos play another low-scoring game at home.

Games at Mile High have averaged just 42.7 total points in 2025 despite last week's fireworks show.

To me, this is the story of the game. At elevation with 2025's new kicking balls, can Brandon Aubrey smash the current NFL record for longest field goal (66 yards)?

I hope he gets an organic opportunity. As usual, Aubrey has been money wherever deployed. He's made 38 of 39 total kicks, missing just one extra point. That's allowed him to meet or eclipse 8 kicking points in five of his seven contests.

Frankly, though, those totals have been impacted by Dallas' elite red zone conversion. They're scoring TDs on 66.7% of trips so far. However, it's also Denver that leads the NFL in preventing red zone TDs (37.5%) as a defensive unit.

That makes this an ideal spot to deploy Aubrey for a kicking prop, and a bonus opportunity from 70ish yards away would help, too. FanDuel Research's NFL player prop projections expect 10.0 median kicking points from him in this matchup.

