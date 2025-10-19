3 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Commanders at Cowboys, Week 7

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out Sunday as the Washington Commanders take on the Dallas Cowboys? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

Commanders at Cowboys Betting Picks

At some point, the Cowboys will play a normal football game. The reeling Commanders don't seem to be the matchup for it, though.

Dallas' games have averaged 60.3 total points this year, and that average is a whopping 78.5 in two home games -- which also happened to be their two games indoors. With Dak Prescott in the MVP mix as CeeDee Lamb returns from injury, Washington's 22nd-ranked schedule-adjusted defense will have a hard time slowing this freight train down.

Of course, Jayden Daniels can keep pace, though. Washington's averaging 26.3 PPG themselves but are just 2-3-1 to the over because of a pair of their opponents, the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers, throwing out duds.

One of the stories of the NFL is how inept Matt Eberflus' defense -- after trading Micah Parsons before Week 1 -- has been. Dallas is 32nd overall in nF's schedule-adjusted rankings, and they're 27th or worse against both the rush and the pass. The Commies could be able to name their number.

This is the highest total of the season for good reason. We could see the 60s in Dallas' home games so long as Prescott and Eberflus both keep performing like this.

It depends what sense of "due" that you mean if you wonder if the aforementioned Jayden Daniels is "due" for a touchdown.

On the basis of just his 2025 body of work, Daniels has posted just 0.2 expected touchdowns, per Pro Football Focus (PFF)'s expected fantasy points model. There's been a concerted effort by the Commanders to use his legs less at the goal line than a year ago -- when he scored six times in the regular season.

However, the chances are still present. He's handled 17.6% of the Commanders' red zone rushes. They just haven't been in close. Plus, he's averaged 4.9 yards per carry and taken off at least seven times in every game. That number was 10 last week against the Chicago Bears as Daniels continues to heal from a Week 2 knee injury.

Dallas has allowed the fifth-most rush attempts and seventh-most expected rush yards to quarterbacks this year, so Daniels should have room to run.

I'm willing to take this dart in a high-scoring game when he's carried the ball 36 times without finding the end zone this year. It might actually come on a lengthier scamper than you'd think.

As mentioned in today's best NFL bets, the Carolina Panthers are surprisingly stout against the run. Don't hold Javonte Williams' quiet Week 6 against him.

Williams managed just 29 rushing yards a week ago, which is well down from his 79.3 yards per game including that stinker. His role didn't change, though.

The former North Carolina Tar Heels star still handled 13 of Dallas' 16 running back carries, logging 84.9% of the team's snaps with Miles Sanders on IR. Jaydon Blue didn't record a yard on three totes. This is still very much Williams' backfield.

Washington's run defense has taken quite the step back from last year's top-10 efforts. They're just 18th in nF's schedule-adjusted metrics and allowed one of the NFL's least efficient rushers before Week 6, D'Andre Swift, to gash them for 108 yards.

FanDuel Research's NFL player prop projections expect 74.8 median rushing yards from Javonte, and utilizing the back more might be Dallas' answer to helping out their putrid defense.

