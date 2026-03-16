3 Best NBA Spread Bets for Today, 3/12/26

Thursday’s NBA schedule is one of the season’s busiest slates, with nine games across the league featuring a mix of contenders, shorthanded foes, and matchup-driven advantages.

Using starting lineup, injury information, and matchup analysis, here are the three best spread bets for today’s action.

NBA odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Spread Bets

Spread Betting Atlanta Hawks Mar 16 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why This Bet Has Value

The Atlanta Hawks enter tonight’s matchup playing some of their best basketball of the season. Over their last 10 games, Atlanta has averaged nearly 120 points per game, demonstrating improved offensive rhythm and transition efficiency.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic continue to deal with injuries to key rotation players. Orlando remains without Franz Wagner and additional rotation depth such as Jonathan Isaac and Anthony Black have dealt with injury limitations. Those issues reduce Orlando’s defensive versatility and secondary scoring.

Matchup Edge

Atlanta’s projected lineup includes CJ McCollum, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu , giving the Hawks multiple creators and strong interior presence.

and , giving the Hawks multiple creators and strong interior presence. Orlando has struggled to contain high-usage guards this season, especially when missing Wagner’s wing defense.

Historical Context

Atlanta has already defeated Orlando twice this season, including a 127–112 victory, demonstrating their ability to control tempo against this opponent.

Spread Betting Boston Celtics Mar 16 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why This Bet Has Value

The Boston Celtics continue to operate as one of the most complete teams in the league, anchored by the star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The Phoenix Suns remain short-handed, with injuries to key role players such as Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams limiting the Suns' depth and defensive flexibility.

Matchup Advantage

Boston’s wing defenders can neutralize Phoenix’s perimeter attack.

Tatum and Brown both thrive against teams with limited interior rim protection.

Boston also benefits from home-court advantage, where they’ve consistently played stronger defensive basketball.

Spread Betting Houston Rockets Mar 17 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why This Bet Has Value

The Houston Rockets are one of the most dangerous teams in the league, driven by the interior scoring of Alperen Şengün and the perimeter shot creation of Kevin Durant.

The Los Angeles Lakers, meanwhile, may limit LeBron James' minutes since James was listed as questionable a few games ago, and any limitation significantly impacts Los Angeles’ offensive structure.

Matchup Insight

Houston’s defensive length and athleticism allow them to contest Luka Dončić’s perimeter creation and can force the Lakers into contested jump shots.

Game Flow

If Houston wins the rebounding battle and pushes pace, they can outscore the Lakers in transition.

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