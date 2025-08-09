Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Chicago Cubs facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cubs vs Cardinals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (66-49) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (59-58)

Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025

Saturday, August 9, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FOX

Cubs vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-166) | STL: (+140)

CHC: (-166) | STL: (+140) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+104) | STL: +1.5 (-125)

CHC: -1.5 (+104) | STL: +1.5 (-125) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 8-5, 4.23 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 6-8, 4.57 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to Colin Rea (8-5, 4.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Andre Pallante (6-8, 4.57 ERA). Rea and his team have a record of 11-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Rea's team has a record of 7-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Pallante starts, the Cardinals have gone 12-10-0 against the spread. The Cardinals have a 6-7 record in Pallante's 13 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (52.2%)

Cubs vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Cardinals, Chicago is the favorite at -166, and St. Louis is +140 playing at home.

Cubs vs Cardinals Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Cubs are +104 to cover, and the Cardinals are -125.

Cubs vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Cardinals contest on Aug. 9 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 76 games this year and have walked away with the win 50 times (65.8%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 19-10 when favored by -166 or more this year.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 55 of 112 chances this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 53-59-0 in 112 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals are 31-30 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, St. Louis has gone 5-9 (35.7%).

In the 114 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-52-5).

The Cardinals have a 60-54-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.6% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.385) this season, fueled by 112 hits. He has a .272 batting average and a slugging percentage of .473.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 47th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 37th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in total hits (115) this season while batting .261 with 62 extra-base hits. He's slugging .534 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 71st in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Seiya Suzuki has 108 hits this season and has a slash line of .251/.317/.510.

Suzuki has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a home run, five walks and three RBIs.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.380) thanks to 26 extra-base hits.

Hoerner enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with three walks and an RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has racked up an on-base percentage of .349 and a slugging percentage of .402. Both lead the Cardinals. He's batting .278.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 102nd in slugging.

Alec Burleson leads his team with 103 hits. He has a batting average of .285 while slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 23rd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Willson Contreras is batting .259 with 29 doubles, 16 home runs and 37 walks.

Masyn Winn has 25 doubles, eight home runs and 29 walks while batting .272.

Cubs vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/8/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-0 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/5/2025: 8-6 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-6 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/4/2025: 11-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/26/2025: 3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/25/2025: 8-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/24/2025: 8-7 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-7 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/23/2025: 8-2 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/4/2024: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/3/2024: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2024: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

