3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 2/5/25

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Bulls at Timberwolves

Naz Reid started his second game of the season on Monday and will remain in the lineup for the near future with both Julius Randle (groin) and Donte DiVincenzo (toe) sidelined.

Last time out, Reid scored 30 points and corralled 5 boards -- good for 35 combined points and rebounds (PR). He seems primed to sail past 24.5 PR in tonight's soft matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

Dating back to last season, Reid has started and played at least 25 minutes in 13 games. In this split, he averaged 27.2 PR and cleared 24.5 PR at a 61.5% rate.

The Bulls play at the third-fastest pace in the league, leaving the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 119.5 implied team total. Chicago also ranks 25th on defense and allows the second-most points and the second-most rebounds per game. To add, the Bulls are coughing up the second-most putback points per possession, leaving Reid in a nice spot to parlay offensive boards with putbacks.

Our NBA projections love Reid's outlook, too. They expect him to tally 26.8 PR in 32.9 minutes tonight.

Suns at Thunder

Kevin Durant (ankle) has been listed as doubtful for tonight's Phoenix Suns-Oklahoma City Thunder showdown.

That makes Tyus Jones and intriguing play in the combined points and assists (PA) market.

Here's a look at Jones' PA output in games sans KD this season: 26, 15, 18, 10, 24, 26, 25, 19, 17, and 27 PA. That's good for a 20.7 PA average and a whopping 90.0% hit rate on over 14.5 PA.

OKC is a tough matchup, but they play at the seventh-fastest pace and funnel the most points and assists per game to opposing guards. They also let up the most three-point attempts to the position while Jones nets 55.3% of his points from downtown.

Our projections expect Jones to score 11.2 points and dish out 6.2 dimes -- good for 17.4 PA.

Spurs at Hawks

Here's another guy who could benefit from some key injuries.

Last week, the Atlanta Hawks ruled out Jalen Johnson for the season, and they also have Clint Capela andBogdan Bogdanovic listed as out tonight. Johnson (18.9 points) and Capela (9.4 points) are each full-time starters while Bogdanovic (10.0 points) averages 25 minutes off the bench. All of these injuries should open the scoring door for rookie Zaccharie Risacher.

Risacher has been a starter for Atlanta this season and has seen a steady minutes increase due to injuries and his own performance.

In 29 games where he played north of 20 minutes, he averaged 13.6 points and scored more than 12.5 points at a 55.2% rate. If we adjust this split to only include games against the top-18 pace teams (Spurs rank 13th), Risacher is netting 13.8 points and has cleared 12.5 at a 63.2% rate.

We should be even more encouraged to back the rookie once we see what he's done without Johnson in the lineup. Here's a look at Risacher's scoring output in games where he's played 22-plus minutes sans Johnson: 10, 13, 13, 14, 17, 17, 18, and 30 points. He scored at least 13 points in all but one game in this split.

I like his chances to thrive tonight and would consider backing Risacher to Score 15+ Points (+140), too.

