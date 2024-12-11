3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 12/11/24

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

The New York Knicks have a promising matchup against the Atlanta Hawks tonight by a lot of metrics, but this number is just a bit too high for Jalen Brunson based on his recent production.

Atlanta is a fast team by pace (3rd) and a middling team by defensive rating (19th).

Similar matchups haven't led to huge games for Brunson, though.

In six games against teams that are top-10 in pace and bottom-half in defensive rating, Brunson has averaged 38.2 combined points, rebounds, and assists.

That's despite shooting 48.8% from three (3.3 makes on 6.8 attempts) in that split. With shooting splits more in line with his long-term averages (since 2022-23), he'd be averaging 35.9 PRA in this sample.

Also, across these six games, Brunson has reached 39+ PRA in just two of them.

In a prior meeting with Atlanta this season, Brunson totaled 28 PRA in 36.8 minutes.

While the Houston Rockets are around average in pace, they're second in the NBA in defensive rating and ultimately third in points per game allowed as a result.

They also have allowed 21.8 assists per game, making them the only team allowing fewer than 23.1 helpers per contest.

The Golden State Warriors have faced the Rockets twice already this year, but Stephen Curry missed both games.

However, we can look at some comparable games.

In nine games against teams in the top-10 by defensive rating this season, Curry has averaged 30.9 combined points and assists.

He's gotten there despite shooting a over his long-term averages from three (43.7% compared to 41.6% since the start of 2022-23).

Further, he's had assist luck, dishing out 6.2 helpers when long-term conversion averages for his team would've had him around 5.3.

Therefore, his expected PA in this split is just 29.4.

In that same game, though, Amen Thompson is in a position to gather rebounds.

The Warriors are letting up the fourth-most rebounds per game on the season, and Alperen Sengun is questionable for tonight's game.

Thompson is averaging 7.0 boards per game already this year, and in nine games against teams bottom-10 in rebounds per game allowed, Thompson has upped his rebounding, averaging 8.4 boards.

He has had at least 7 rebounds in eight of those nine games (88.9%) against weak rebounding teams.

Thompson also has hauled in 9.5 boards per game in two matchups with the Warriors this season.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.