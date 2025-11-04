3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 11/4/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Magic at Hawks

Trae Young is out for the foreseeable future dealing with an MCL sprain. Dyson Daniels' counting stats should continue to benefit from his absence.

Dyson Daniels - Pts + Ast Dyson Daniels Over Nov 5 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Daniels has posted 18 points in back-to-back games sans Young. He took 12 and 13 shot attempts and played 36 and 38 minutes in those contests, so the underlying volume is solid. Daniels has been making an impact in the assist column, too. Although he's been limited to three and six assists his last two times out, he's netting a team-high 10.5 potential assists per game since Young went down.

Dating back to last season, Daniels has posted 21, 21, 21, 24, 34, and 35 combined points and assists (PA) in games sans Young -- good for a 26.0 PA per game average.

Considering how strong Daniels' track record is in the Young-less split, I'm happy to support him tonight despite a tough matchup against the Orlando Magic. The Magic surrender the 13th-fewest points and 9th-fewest assists per game and feature one of the best defenses in the league, though we can take some solace in them operating at the fifth-fastest pace in the league. Plus, a 3.5-point spread suggests Daniels is primed to play upwards of 30 minutes in this one.

76ers at Bulls

I don't always love betting on rookies early on in the season given the volatility that can come with that, but at this line and in this matchup, VJ Edgecombe is the exception.

VJ Edgecombe - Points VJ Edgecombe Over Nov 5 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Edgecombe has had a stellar start to his NBA career. Through five games, he's averaging 20.3 points and 15.5 shot attempts on a whopping 39.0 minutes per game. He's posted 14-plus points in each game and has logged 39-plus minutes in all but one game.

Can the rookie sustain a 49.5% FG% and 42.1% 3P% on 39.0 minutes per game from a season-long standpoint? I certainly wouldn't bank on that despite how awesome he's looked. But Edgecombe might not need hot shooting to outdo 15.5 points against the Chicago Bulls.

The Bulls are running at the ninth-fastest pace in the league, and we can trust that early-season result given they were second in pace a season ago. Chicago's letting up the third-most shot attempts per game but have limited opponents to a 52.7% effective field goal percentage (eighth-lowest). One look at this Bulls defense tells me that cold shooting from opponents won't stick for much longer.

Most notable: the Bulls have allowed 21 different 17-plus point performances through six games. So, on average, 3.5 players per team are scoring 17-plus against the Bulls. Edgecombe should join that list tonight.

Suns at Warriors

Ryan Dunn of the Phoenix Suns looks to be undervalued in the combined points and rebounds (PR) market tonight.

Ryan Dunn - Pts + Reb Ryan Dunn Over Nov 5 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Dunn is averaging 16.4 PR and has exceeded 14.5 PR in five of seven games this season. Dillon Brooks is listed out for the fifth straight game. Brooks was taking up a lot of space, playing 30.3 minutes and averaging 19.7 shot attempts per night. But in the last three games sans Brooks, Dunn is up to 28.7 minutes per game and churned out 15, 23, and 23 PR in those contests. Dunn's netting 13.0 rebound chances in this split, so he's not exactly overachieving in that arena, either.

Last season, Dunn averaged 16.8 PR across his final 16 games. He's surpassed 14.5 PR in 14 of his last 23 games (60.8%). Considering Phoenix's injuries -- Jalen Green remains out, too -- and their need to unearth some talent this season, it seems the 2024 first-round pick Dunn is primed to play heavy-ish minutes for the fourth straight contests. That'd be great news if true, as Dunn has exceeded 14.5 PR in 18 out of 21 games where he played more than 25 minutes in his short career.

