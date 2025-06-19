3 Best NBA Finals Player Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Pacers in Game 6

The Indiana Pacers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 6 of the NBA Finals in what is a championship-clinching opportunity for OKC.

Will the Pacers live to see another day, or will the Thunder be crowned with the 2025 NBA title?

Which props stand out for Game 6? Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Player Prop Picks for Thunder vs. Pacers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals

Injury news has put a damper on the remainder of the NBA Finals. Tyrese Haliburton sustained a strained calf during Monday's bout and is expected to be game-time decision for Game 6. There is real concern that he will miss the must-win contest.

With Haliburton either out or limited -- be it his minutes or sheer effectiveness -- we should look for Bennedict Mathurin to be a scorer.

Bennedict Mathurin - Points Oklahoma City Thunder Jun 20 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Mathurin is no shrinking violet on offense. He's averaging 0.64 points per minute this postseason -- good for the fifth-most among players who have logged at least 10 playoff games.

He gets a huge bump when Haliburton is out of the picture. During the regular season, Mathurin averaged 21.0 points and scored at least 19 points in all but one of seven games sans Haliburton.

This postseason, the 22-year-old is netting 23.0 points per 36 minutes via a team-high 27.7% usage rate when Hali is off the floor. Moreover, he sees increased shooting success at home, enjoying a 53.6% FG% at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, compared to a 43.1% FG% on the road.

If we receive more bad news involving Haliburton as we get closer to tip, I will be interested in targeting Mathurin's alternate lines. As of this writing, you can get Bennedict Mathurin To Score 15+ Points at +235 odds while Haliburton's points prop is at a lower-than-usual 13.5.

Indiana could really, really use some offensive production from Andrew Nembhard in Game 6. Notably, the team has gone a perfect 11-0 these playoffs when Nembhard scores at least 12 points.

While I'll consider Nembhard's player props -- especially if I'm looking to craft an SGP around Indiana's moneyline -- I'm more encouraged by what Aaron Nesmith's output looks like if Hali is limited.

Aaron Nesmith - Pts + Reb Oklahoma City Thunder Jun 20 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Nesmith has cracked 16.5 combined points and rebounds (PR) in 14 out of 21 playoff games, including four out of five games these Finals. With that, we can rest easy knowing there appears to be value in these -108 odds.

More T.J. McConnell and less Haliburton could bolster Nesmith's output. Nesmith is netting 0.90 PR per minute when sharing the court with McConnell this series -- up from 0.64 PR per minute on the series. The Nesmith-and-McConnell sample accounts for only 29.7 minutes, but it could nonetheless be telling.

Plus, Nesmith is drilling threes at a 45.2% rate at home this postseason, and OKC has been known to struggle offensively on the road (49.6% eFG%), which could leave some extra rebounds to go around for Indiana.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an opportunity to cap off his MVP season with a championship tonight.

Do we dare fade him?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Pts + Ast Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under Jun 20 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Shai is averaging 34.5 combined points and assists (PA) on the road this postseason. He's tallied under 40.5 PA in 7 out of 9 road playoff contests, including both games at Indiana (28 and 35 PA) this series.

Simply put, it's rare for him to have an efficient night from the field away from his home court. He sports a 44.8% FG% and 26.7% 3P% in this context. On top of that, his teammates have struggled in the same environment, which has inhibited his assist output at times.

SGA has been afforded a mammoth 24 free-throw attempts across his last two games, including 14 at home his last time out. He obviously knows how to draw fouls, but the officiating in Game 6 could be a bit looser across the board, which has been known to happen on game-to-game basis.

