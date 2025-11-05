3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Wednesday 11/5/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Philadelphia 76ers at Cleveland Cavaliers

Last night, the Philadelphia 76ers played a crazy game at the Chicago Bulls, and that puts them in an extra tough spot tonight on the second leg of a back-to-back, pushing me to take Cleveland to win the first quarter by at least four points.

In Tuesday's game at the Bulls, the Sixers led by 18 after one quarter before the Bulls stormed back to notch a 113-111 come-from-behind victory. It was an exhausting game for the 76ers on multiple fronts, and then Philly had to get on a plane and fly to Cleveland.

A road game against the superior Cavs would be an issue for the Sixers regardless of their rest situation. But after Tuesday's game, the 76ers are in a super tough spot, and it doesn't help matters for them that they'll likely be sans Joel Embiid.

Philly has played one other back-to-back this year, and on the second leg, they lost the first quarter to the Washington Wizards by eight points.

Plus, there's a chance the Cavs are just an injured Max Strus away from being full strength tonight for the first time in 2025-26 as Darius Garland, Sam Merrill and Jarrett Allen have a shot to play, with each listed as questionable.

Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Sticking with the first-quarter market, there are a few reasons to be bullish about the Denver Nuggets' chances to start fast today versus the Miami Heat.

Miami is in the midst of a road trip, and this is their final stop of the four-game swing. It's not just a normal road trip, either, as Miami has been out west, with their past two games being a back-to-back in LA on Sunday and Monday.

The Heat likely aren't feeling 100% headed into tonight's game, and that's not ideal when you've got a road clash in high altitude against Denver -- one of the one of the toughest matchups in basketball -- staring you in the face.

The Nuggets rate out well in just about every split as they sit third in net rating on the year -- second in offensive rating and fourth in defensive rating. They're really good, and while Miami has also been excellent (fifth in net rating), the Heat will need to be on their A game early because Denver starts very fast at home.

The Nugs have played three home games this season, and they've won the first quarter each time by margins of nine, nine and six. Nikola Jokic typically plays nearly all of the first stanza, and that certainly helps Denver's production.

Given the Nuggets' first-quarter numbers and Miami being on the tail end of a four-game road trip, I'm backing Denver to jump out to an early advantage.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers

Two of the NBA's better defensive teams meet up tonight, and I think those defenses win out in this matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers.

Oklahoma City ranks first in defensive rating at a clip of 104.8, well ahead of the second-place San Antonio Spurs (108.2). OKC has done this without Jalen Williams, too. The Thunder being elite on D isn't a surprise as they led the NBA in defensive rating a year ago.

However, Portland being ninth in defensive rating wasn't expected. The Blazers were a solid 16th in defensive rating last season, but the addition of defensive stalwart Jrue Holiday and the improvement of big man Donovan Clingan has Portland playing really well on D so far.

Offensively, the Blazers aren't quite as good, checking in 22nd in offensive rating, and that makes them an under-friendly squad.

While OKC is third in offensive rating, they're on the second leg of a rpad back-to-back after playing in LA last night. The Thunder have played one back-to-back this year, and the second game ended with 208 total points and was OKC's second-worst scoring night (107 points) of the year.

