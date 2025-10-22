3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Wednesday 10/22/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Miami Heat at Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic are looking to build upon making the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, and their Achilles heel a season ago was their inability to knock down shots from beyond the arc. While the Magic were a defensive-minded team (27th in adjusted offensive rating and 3rd in adjusted defensive rating), their offense was plagued by the fact they were dead last in three-point percentage (31.8%).

But upon acquiring Desmond Bane in the offseason, I believe Orlando's offense can take a major step forward this season. Along with expecting Bane to provide a major boost in the shooting department, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero could improve their efficiency numbers, and we shouldn't be too afraid of the Miami Heat's defense -- at least to begin the year -- as they get adjusted to a new roster under head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Home Team Total Points Over Oct 22 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Despite the Heat ranking 8th in adjusted defensive rating (112.0) a season ago, they've lost some pieces, and they're trying to play at a faster pace on the offensive end of the court this season after sitting at 27th in pace in 2024-25. If the Heat are looking to push the ball up the court quicker, and the Magic flash some improvement in their outside shooting with Bane's arrival, this is a very obtainable team total at home for Orlando.

Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls

In addition to believing in the Magic being a better team this season, the Detroit Pistons are a candidate to take a leap forward in their second year under head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Even though the Pistons were bounced in the first round of last year's postseason by the New York Knicks, Cade Cunningham is an ascending star in the league, and he's surrounded by capable shooters like Duncan Robinson, Caris LeVert, and Jaden Ivey -- who all shot 37.3% or better from three-point range in 2024-25.

On the other hand, the Chicago Bulls are a team with a lot of question marks after reshaping their roster a season ago by notably moving on from Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball. While the Bulls did happen to earn a spot in the play-in tournament last year, it remains to be seen what this year's squad looks like with Josh Giddey being the go-to option on offense.

Spread Betting Detroit Pistons Oct 23 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Although this is an entirely different season, Detroit excelled at covering the spread as the visiting team last year, earning the third-best record against the spread (ATS; 25-17-2) when playing on the road. Additionally, the Pistons won each of their final three meetings against the Bulls last season, and each of those victories were decided by eight-plus points.

San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks

The San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks are both teams that likely want to hang their hat on being elite on the defensive end of the floor. However, there is a ton of excitement surrounding this game due to the return of Victor Wembanyama and the debut of rookie Cooper Flagg, which pushes me toward the over.

While Wembanyama does provide the Spurs a massive boost on defense as a rim protector, San Antonio managed to finish 19th in adjusted offensive rating (113.6) and 13th in points per game (113.9) a season ago despite Wemby missing 36 games. Aside from reportedly growing even taller this offseason, Wembanyama trained with Hall-of-Famer Hakeem Olajuwon to bolster his moves when posting up defenders, and results were positive in the preseason.

Total Points Over Oct 23 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Even though the Mavericks won't have Kyrie Irving available on Wednesday, they still have Flagg, Anthony Davis, PJ Washington, and Klay Thompson to produce points on the scoreboard. On top of the Spurs having the seventh-best record to the over (46-36) a season ago, the Mavs possessed the sixth-best record (47-36-1) in the same category.

FanDuel is letting you choose your NBA reward today! Log into your FanDuel account to choose between a Bet Back Token, No Sweat Token, or 50% Profit Boost Token! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.