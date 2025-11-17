3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Monday 11/17/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons

The Indiana Pacers have been dreadful this season, and in a clash between two blah offenses, I'm siding with the under.

Total Points Under Nov 18 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A season after nearly winning an NBA title, the Pacers may end up with the first pick as they're 1-12. The underlying numbers say the Pacers are just as bad as that record suggests as Indiana is next to last in net rating (-14.6) -- sitting in the bottom five in both offensive rating (last) and defensive rating (26th).

The Detroit Pistons, meanwhile, have been super impressive despite some injuries and check in at 11-2 with the fifth-best net rating (+6.1). But for as good as Detroit has been, their offense has been around league average as the Pistons are just 15th in offensive rating. It's been their defense -- third in defensive rating -- that's led the charge.

All in all, I side with the defenses to win out tonight.

Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are raising some eyebrows with their play so far this campaign, and they should have success offensively today against the Charlotte Hornets.

Home Team Total Points Over Nov 18 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Toronto's 8-5 record is solid, but it may be selling them short a bit as the Raps rank seventh in net rating (+4.8). Their offense is the main reason for their success, with Toronto posting the NBA's sixth-best offensive rating (118.1).

That offense can feast versus Charlotte. The Hornets are 24th in defensive rating. On the road, they're getting mauled, permitting an average of 128.5 points per game.

Toronto has put up 129 and 126 points over their last two games, with the 126-point effort coming on the road against a quality Cleveland Cavaliers defense. They can surpass this team total at home versus a poor Hornets D.

Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets

The Chicago Bulls are in a really difficult spot tonight, and I think the Denver Nuggets steam-roll them early.

1st Quarter Home Team Total Over Nov 18 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Any road back-to-back is hard. Any road back-to-back where the second leg is in altitude versus an elite Denver team is crazy hard. Oh, and Chicago's game at the Utah Jazz last night went two overtimes. So, yeah, this is a tough spot.

Even if everything was neutral, the Bulls would be in a lot of trouble as Chicago ranks a meh 19th in defensive rating (115.6) while Denver is second in offensive rating (122.4).

Denver has made a habit out of ambushing teams at home. Through six home outings, they're averaging 34.2 first-quarter points per game and have won the first quarter by at least three points in all six games. (The first-quarter spread tonight is Denver -4.5.).

With a lesser Chicago team in a precarious position, the Nuggets should run wild early, and it certainly doesn't hurt things that Nikola Jokic typically plays nearly the entire first quarter.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.