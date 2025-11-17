2 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Cowboys at Raiders on Monday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for the Monday night matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Cowboys at Raiders Betting Picks on Monday Night Football

Total Match Points Under

Betting unders on Cowboys games this year has been a losing proposition. This number is super high, though, and I'm hoping the addition of Quinnen Williams can move the needle in our favor.

For my model, the route to a high total is either two dominant offenses or a game that's lopsided enough where the favored team will consistently get short fields to generate scoring drives. We don't have either here. The Raiders are the 30th-ranked offense by my numbers, and the spread here is relatively tight.

As a result, I've got this total at 47.2. Totals in roughly that range for me have gone under 50.5 at a rate of 62.7%, so even at -118, this stands out as being a quality bet.

Geno Smith - 1st Qtr Passing Yds Geno Smith Under

Because the Raiders have chosen to defer when they've won opening coin tosses, we can play this market straight based on how we think the Raiders want to operate in a neutral script. Recently, that has been leaning heavily on the run game in order to prevent Geno Smith turnovers.

Through the first nine games, Smith had nine interceptions. In those, the Raiders' early-down first-half pass rate was 56.9%, which is a relatively normal mark. They also allowed Smith to throw deep (more than 15 yards beyond the line of scrimmage 19.0% of the time.

They've gone much more conservative since. The early-down first-half pass rate the past 4 games is just 54.2%, and Smith's deep rate is a mind-boggling 3.8%. That's not a recipe for gobs of passing production.

As a result, Smith's average passing yardage output has decreased to 30.5 yards per first quarter, down from 56.8 before this philosophical shift. Given this is a spot where they should be able to run the ball decently well, I'm not expecting that approach to change. Thus, I like snagging this under while the script remains neutral.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.