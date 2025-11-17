3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday 11/17/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

New York Knicks at Miami Heat

Jalen Brunson is out tonight for the New York Knicks, and that should lead to extra minutes for Josh Hart against the Miami Heat.

To Record 8+ Rebounds To Record 8+ Rebounds Josh Hart -170 View more odds in Sportsbook

We saw this exact scenario -- Brunson out against Miami -- last Friday, and it resulted in Hart still coming off the bench but playing a season-high 33 minutes and closing the game. He ended with 12 boards en route to a triple-double.

While Hart might not do that again, he should be in line for an increased role with Brunson sidelined, and Hart is always a menace on the glass with whatever run he gets. He's averaging 9.8 boards per 36 minutes this season, which is his best clip since 2020-21.

Oklahoma City Thunder at New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are giving up a ton of three-point attempts, and that leads me to the over on Chet Holmgren's made threes prop.

Chet Holmgren - Made Threes Chet Holmgren Over Nov 18 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

No team in the NBA is permitting a higher three-point attempt rate than the Pels' 47.7% mark.

Chet can take advantage.

Through 10 games, Holmgren is generating a career-high 23.3% usage rate, and he just took 20 shots last time out. In his career, the Thunder big man is taking slightly more threes per game on the road (4.3) than at home (3.9), and he's put up at least four three-point tries in seven of 10 games this campaign.

In a pristine matchup and looking for his shot a little more this season, Holmgren can sink multiple triples today.

Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets

Every game is a smash spot for Nikola Jokic, and that's especially true tonight versus the Chicago Bulls.

To Record A Triple Double To Record A Triple Double Nikola Jokic -130 View more odds in Sportsbook

For the season, Jokic is averaging a ridiculous 28.7 points, 13.0 rebounds and 10.9 assists. He's recorded a triple-double in seven of 12 games, including four of six home games. In one of the home bouts where he missed a triple-double, he was just one board short.

The Bulls are a superb matchup as they're 19th in defensive rating while playing at the fourth-fastest pace. They're allowing the seventh-most boards per game to centers along with the 12th-most assists.

Jokic played Chicago once last year and posted 33 points, 12 rebounds and 14 dimes.

While a 14.0-point spread is legit cause for concern as there's a chance Jokic doesn't get his full minutes, Chicago should have no answers for the Denver Nuggets' superstar, and Jokic is capable of notching a triple-double in three quarters.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.