2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Monday 11/17/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Edmonton Oilers at Buffalo Sabres

Both of these offenses have been dreadful in this split, and I'm backing tonight's clash to be a low-scoring affair.

The Edmonton Oilers have generated the fifth-fewest expected goals (xG) for per game on the road (2.7) while the Buffalo Sabres have tallied the eighth-fewest xG for (2.8) per game at home.

Buffalo has netted three or fewer goals in six of 10 home games, so while the Oilers have one of the NHL's worst defenses, I'm not sure the Sabres will be able to take advantage.

On the flip side, Edmonton has scored three or fewer goals in 10 of 12 road games, and they'll see a Buffalo defense that has conceded 2.7 goals per game at home, the 11th-fewest.

It's always scary taking an under when Connor McDavid is involved, especially when he's facing a bad team, but I think it's the right call tonight.

Utah Mammoth at Anaheim Ducks

Mikhail Sergachev is off to a nice start this season, and this is a good spot for him versus the Anaheim Ducks.

Sergachev has totaled three goals and 11 assists through 18 games. He's thriving alongside Dmitriy Simashev on the Utah Mammoth's top defensive pairing. He's also doing work on the power play. As a member of the top power-play line, Sergachev has gotten a goal and five assists with the man advantage.

Tonight in Anaheim, Sergachev and the Mammoth will take on a Ducks squad that has surrendered the ninth-most xG against (3.5) per game. They've given up 12 goals over their past three games, and for the year, they've allowed the fourth-most power-play goals.

It all adds up to this being a friendly matchup for Sergachev.

