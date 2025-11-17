Week 12 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game

Week 12 comes with some key battles that will go a long way toward deciding the AFC playoff picture

How do betting markets expect those games and others to go down?

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game in Week 12.

Week 12 NFL Odds and Predictions

Bills at Texans Betting Odds

Jets at Ravens Betting Odds

Steelers at Bears Betting Odds

Patriots at Bengals Betting Odds

Giants at Lions Betting Odds

Vikings at Packers Betting Odds

Seahawks at Titans Betting Odds

Colts at Chiefs Betting Odds

Browns at Raiders Betting Odds

Jaguars at Cardinals Betting Odds

Eagles at Cowboys Betting Odds

Falcons at Saints Betting Odds

Buccaneers at Rams Betting Odds

Panthers at 49ers Betting Odds

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!