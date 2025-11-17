FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Week 12 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Week 12 comes with some key battles that will go a long way toward deciding the AFC playoff picture

How do betting markets expect those games and others to go down?

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game in Week 12.

Week 12 NFL Odds and Predictions

Bills at Texans Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Buffalo Bills
@
Houston Texans
Jets at Ravens Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

New York Jets
@
Baltimore Ravens
Steelers at Bears Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Chicago Bears
Patriots at Bengals Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

New England Patriots
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Giants at Lions Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

New York Giants
@
Detroit Lions
Vikings at Packers Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Minnesota Vikings
@
Green Bay Packers
Seahawks at Titans Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Seattle Seahawks
@
Tennessee Titans
Colts at Chiefs Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Indianapolis Colts
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Browns at Raiders Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Cleveland Browns
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Jaguars at Cardinals Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Arizona Cardinals
Eagles at Cowboys Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Philadelphia Eagles
@
Dallas Cowboys
Falcons at Saints Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Atlanta Falcons
@
New Orleans Saints
Buccaneers at Rams Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Los Angeles Rams
Panthers at 49ers Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Carolina Panthers
@
San Francisco 49ers
