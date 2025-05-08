3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Warriors vs. Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Golden State Warriors face the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Warriors at Timberwolves Game 2 Betting Picks

Stephen Curry sustained a hamstring injury shortly into the second quarter of Game 1 and did not return. The Warriors were able to hold on to the lead and prevail with an 11-point win, though it took Minnesota going a harsh 5 for 29 (17.2% 3P%) from downtown to get there.

Steph has been ruled out for Game 2 and his timetable for return is unclear. I don't think Golden State can hold up without him, so we can look for the Wolves to cover tonight.

Spread Betting Minnesota Timberwolves May 9 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Minnesota has gone a shocking 12 for 75 (16.0% 3P%) from the three-point line across their last two games -- the worst two-game shooting stretch in NBA playoff history.

The Timberwolves shot threes at a 37.7% clip (fourth-best in the NBA) this season, as well as a 38.1% clip at home, so we could expect them to have a major bounce back from three-point territory tonight.

Golden State is due for regression in the other direction. They got an uncharacteristic four made threes from Draymond Green in Game 1. Buddy Hield stayed hot, too, going 5 for 8 from downtown, but no Steph means that Jaden McDaniels will be freed up on the defensive end.

The Warriors were already going to have to make some tough rotational decisions this series with minimal options to counter Rudy Gobert. No Steph creates an even bigger headache in that regard, and Minnesota's offense is due to burst.

We can consider a few different Minnesota players in the made threes market, but I ultimately see the most value in backing Donte DiVincenzo.

3+ Made Threes 3+ Made Threes Donte DiVincenzo +108 View more odds in Sportsbook

DiVincenzo has gone 7 for 38 (18.4% 3P%) from downtown these playoffs, including 3 for 19 (15.8% 3P%) across his last two games. The 39.7% three-point shooter is bound for better days and the market is giving us a good shake on his odds.

Donte has drained at least three three-pointers in 58.1% of games this season -- up from the 47.6% implied probability on these +110 odds. If we include only games where he played more than 22 minutes, he's cleared this prop at a strong 68.8% rate.

DiVincenzo fired off seven 3PA in 33 minutes in Game 1, which is intriguing usage as tonight's game is concerned. Our NBA projections expect him to tally 3.1 triples in this one.

Gobert made his presence known on Tuesday, hauling in 11 rebounds (four offensive) and notching three blocks. Minnesota can continue to leverage his size against this small Warriors team, which puts me on his blocks prop.

To Record 2+ Blocks To Record 2+ Blocks Rudy Gobert +126 View more odds in Sportsbook

Being one of the smallest teams in the league, Golden State allowed opponents to log the seventh-most blocks per game (5.4) this season. Gobert averaged 1.7 blocks -- up from 1.4 -- and recorded at least two blocks in 11 out of 21 games. These +126 odds imply only a 44.3% probability.

With Steph out, we should see the Warriors -- particularly Jimmy Butler -- drive it the hoop at a higher rate than normal, which should increase Gobert's block opportunities.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

Get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP wager on ANY sports game or event taking place on May 8th, 2025! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

