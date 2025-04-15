3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for the Play-In Tournament (4/15/25)

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

Hawks at Magic

The NBA Play-In Tournament tips off tonight with a matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic.

The winner will claim the East's seventh seed and move on to face the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the playoffs while the loser will take on the winner of Wednesday's Chicago Bulls-Miami Heat Play-In match. The over/under is set at 219.0 and the Hawks enter as 5.0-point road 'dogs -- a spread I like them to cover.

Spread Betting Atlanta Hawks Apr 15 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Since the All-Star break, the Hawks rank sixth across the league in offense and own a stellar 56.0% EFG% (sixth-best). They've been notably clutch this season, too, holding the ninth-best clutch net rating (+6.8) in the NBA. Atlanta's 11th-ranked defense in the clutch -- compared to 18th on the season -- suggests they can turn it up a notch when need be, so I have faith in their attack tonight.

It's been a different story for Orlando. The team's second-ranked defense has been able to carry their 27th-ranked offense only so far. The Magic come in with a 51.3% EFG%, the second-worst in the league behind only Charlotte. When the postseason hits we can usually look for teams to dial up their intensity and efforts on defense, but you can't teach offense at this point in the year.

With the Hawks (3rd) and Magic (30th) operating at vastly different tempos, look for Atlanta to push the pace and live and die by their offense tonight. I'm sure Trae Young will appreciate playing in a game that matters.

The first overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft scored 38 points last week, the most among any rookies in this year's class. In his first postseason game, can Zaccharie Risacher score north of 10.5 points?

Zaccharie Risacher - Points Atlanta Hawks Apr 15 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Since the start of February, Risacher has been offensively efficient to the tune of a 50.8% FG% and 40.7% 3P%. He's been a presence in crunch time, averaging 13.9 points and 26.4 minutes across the last eight Atlanta games that were decided by five points or fewer.

On the season, he's netting 15.1 points in games where he logged at least 24 minutes. He cleared 10.5 points at a 75.6% rate (34 out of 45 contests) in this split -- up from the 54.9% implied probability on these -122 odds.

The Magic have a tough defense but did give up the 13th-most points and the 6th-highest three-point percentage to opposing forwards this season. I like the rookie's chances to make his mark in this game, and our NBA projections forecast Risacher for 13.0 points.

Grizzlies at Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors will meet up on TNT at 10:00 pm ET with the seventh seed and a first-round series against the Houston Rockets on the line.

Golden State will not be long for the run this postseason if Jimmy Butler doesn't step up to the plate. Stephen Curry is at the age where he cannot do it alone, so I'm expecting Jimmy's aggressive side to come out tonight.

Jimmy Butler - Points Memphis Grizzlies Apr 16 2:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Butler's biggest strength these days is his ability to get to the foul line. He attempted a whopping 17 free throws just three games ago and scores 37.4% of his points from the charity stripe. The Warriors (17th) play at a much slower pace than Memphis (1st), so getting Jimmy to the foul line should be a priority for the Dubs when they are looking to slow things down tonight.

Luckily, Memphis coughs up the second-most free-throw attempts in the NBA. Earlier this month, Butler cashed in 12 free throws en route to a 27-point performance against Memphis. He's also scored 24, 28, and 30 points across his last three. This is a great matchup for him, so I feel comfortable calling on Playoff Jimmy tonight.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.