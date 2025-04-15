FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

2025 NBA Play-In Tournament: Printable Bracket, Schedule, Betting Odds

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

We now know the teams that will be competing in this year's 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament. Eight teams — four from the East and West — will play this week for one of the final two postseason spots in their respective conferences.

Check out our printable bracket and game schedule to follow along.

2025 NBA Play-In Tournament Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Play-In Tournament Matchups

Here are the matchups for each of the Play-In Tournament games and potential outcomes:

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

When Does the 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament Start?

The Play-In Tournament begins on Tuesday, April 15th and will be played until April 18th. Here is when each game will be played:

  • Hawks at Magic - Tuesday, April 15th at 7:30 p.m. (ET)
  • Grizzlies at Warriors - Tuesday, April 15th at 10:00 p.m.
  • Heat at Bulls - Wednesday, April 16th at 7:30 p.m.
  • Mavericks at Kings - Wednesday, April 16th at 10:00 p.m.

The second round of games will then be played on Friday, April 18th, followed by the NBA Playoffs which will begin on Saturday, April 19th.

NBA Play-In Tournament Odds

Here are the current odds for the first round games of the Play-In Tournament, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs. Mavericks

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Dallas Mavericks
@
Sacramento Kings
Apr 17 2:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Grizzlies vs. Warriors

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Memphis Grizzlies
@
Golden State Warriors
Apr 16 2:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Bulls vs. Heat

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Miami Heat
@
Chicago Bulls
Apr 16 11:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Magic vs. Hawks

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Atlanta Hawks
@
Orlando Magic
Apr 15 11:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Check out our coverage of every NBA Playoff game at FanDuel Research.

