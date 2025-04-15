2025 NBA Play-In Tournament: Printable Bracket, Schedule, Betting Odds

We now know the teams that will be competing in this year's 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament. Eight teams — four from the East and West — will play this week for one of the final two postseason spots in their respective conferences.

Check out our printable bracket and game schedule to follow along.

2025 NBA Play-In Tournament Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Play-In Tournament Matchups

Here are the matchups for each of the Play-In Tournament games and potential outcomes:

Eastern Conference

7 seed Orlando Magic vs. 8 seed Atlanta Hawks Winner faces 2 seed Boston Celtics Loser plays in second game of Play-In Tournament

Orlando Magic Atlanta Hawks 9 seed Chicago Bulls vs. 10 seed Miami Heat Winner plays in second game of Play-In Tournament Loser is eliminated

Chicago Bulls Miami Heat

Western Conference

7 seed Golden State Warriors vs. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies Winner faces 2 seed Houston Rockets Loser plays in second game of Play-In Tournament

Golden State Warriors Memphis Grizzlies 9 seed Sacramento Kings vs. 10 seed Dallas Mavericks Winner plays in second round of Play-In Tournament Loser eliminated

Sacramento Kings Dallas Mavericks

When Does the 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament Start?

The Play-In Tournament begins on Tuesday, April 15th and will be played until April 18th. Here is when each game will be played:

Hawks at Magic - Tuesday, April 15th at 7:30 p.m. (ET)

- Tuesday, April 15th at 7:30 p.m. (ET) Grizzlies at Warriors - Tuesday, April 15th at 10:00 p.m.

- Tuesday, April 15th at 10:00 p.m. Heat at Bulls - Wednesday, April 16th at 7:30 p.m.

- Wednesday, April 16th at 7:30 p.m. Mavericks at Kings - Wednesday, April 16th at 10:00 p.m.

The second round of games will then be played on Friday, April 18th, followed by the NBA Playoffs which will begin on Saturday, April 19th.

NBA Play-In Tournament Odds

Here are the current odds for the first round games of the Play-In Tournament, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs. Mavericks

Grizzlies vs. Warriors

Bulls vs. Heat

Magic vs. Hawks

