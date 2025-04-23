3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Heat vs. Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Miami Heat face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Heat at Cavaliers Game 2 Betting Picks

In Game 1, the two teams combined for 221 points. Several projection models are pointing to a similar total for tonight; DRatings has the two reaching 220.4 points while MasseyRatings has the total at 226 points.

Led by the league's best offensive rating, we know the Cavaliers are plenty capable of scoring. The Heat give up the 10th-highest shot distribution from three (per Dunks & Threes) and the 12th-most three-point attempts per game. Cleveland leans on the three-ball by taking the fourth-most shots per game and making the second-most triples per contest. It even has the fifth-highest shot distribution from beyond the arc. The Wine and Gold shot a blistering 18 of 43 (41.9%) in Game 1, exposing Miami's perimeter defense.

Total Points Miami Heat Apr 23 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On the other side of the court, the Heat also love to shoot threes with the 12th-highest shot distribution paired with the 12th-most makes per game. The Cavaliers are solid in most defensive categories with the league's eighth-best defensive rating from the regular season, but they rank 14th in three-point makes allowed per game and 13th for three-point shots allowed per contest. Considering the mediocre marks, Miami has an angle to let it fly, and it shot 13 of 31 (41.9%) from deep in Game 1.

If the threes are falling, this is a terrific path to the over.

In two regular-season matchups against the Cavs, Tyler Herro had his way by averaging 28.0 points per game (PPG) while shooting a combined 9 of 19 from three-point land (47.4%). The success continued into the series-opening matchup, for Herro logged 21 points while converting 3 of 6 three-point shots.

Herro led the team with 8.7 three-point shots and 3.3 made triples per game during the regular season, shooting an efficient 37.5% from beyond the arc. Including the Play-In Tournament, Herro has made 11 of 23 (47.8%) three-point shots in the postseason. He even shot 44.4% from deep over his final five regular-season games. After totaling 34.0 PPG over two Play-In Tournament games, a big game is likely lurking for Herro.

3+ Made Threes 3+ Made Threes Tyler Herro -128 View more odds in Sportsbook

We know the three-point matchup is there against Cleveland, especially considering Herro's regular-season success in head-to-head meetings. Our NBA DFS projections have Herro racking up 3.3 made threes. This has a 64.1% implied probability (or -179 odds) for at least three made shots from beyond the arc. For reference, the current -106 line has only a 51.5% implied probability.

The Cavs gathered 42 rebounds compared to Miami's 37 in Game 1. This an advantage I expect to continue as Cleveland ranks 12th in offensive rebounding percentage while the Heat are 27th.

Considering Miami's fifth-fewest offensive rebounds per game, this should mean some big numbers for the Cavaliers' top defensive rebounders. This explains high projections for Jarrett Allen (10.7) and Evan Mobley (10.9). Of the two, who is the better bet to go over their 10.5 rebound prop?

Evan Mobley - Rebounds Miami Heat Apr 23 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Mobley has the more enticing over line at +100 while Allen sits at -114. He was the slightly better defensive rebounder during the regular season, as well. For example, Mobley logged 11.3 defensive rebound chances per game and a 33.7% contested defensive rebound rate while Allen finished with 11.1 and 29.4%.

With Mobley touting slightly better defensive rebounding numbers, going for the best value makes sense. Our projections have Mobley totaling 10.9 rebounds, which has a 52.8% implied probability for at least 11 defensive rebounds. The +100 line has a 50.0% implied probability.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use for 3+ leg parlay or SGP wager on any NBA Playoff game happening April 23rd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

