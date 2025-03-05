3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Heat at Cavaliers

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Miami Heat face the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Heat at Cavaliers Betting Picks

Recommending a team to win by 12-plus points in the NBA certainly comes with some risk, but the Cavaliers have excelled at covering the spread as double-digit favorites this season. Cleveland has been favored by 10-plus points in 22 games up to this point, and they've gone 14-8 against the spread (ATS) in those contests.

In addition to the Cavs' stellar ATS record as double-digit favorites, they are 20-11-1 ATS when playing at home. On the other hand, the Heat are a dismal 11-20-1 ATS on the road this season, and they'll be shorthanded ahead of their matchup versus the Cavaliers.

Ahead of Wednesday's tip off, Miami has a lengthy injury report, as Kel'el Ware, Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. are all ruled out, while Tyler Herro and Davion Mitchell carry questionable tags. As for Cleveland, they'll be getting Evan Mobley back in the lineup after the All-Star big man sat out of Tuesday's contest due to rest.

Speaking of Mobley, the former first-round pick should thrive following his one-game absence with Miami lacking size amid their injuries in the front court. Aside from Bam Adebayo, the Heat are forced to deploy a combination Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson at their center and power forward spots right now.

Before Mobley was inactive on Tuesday, he was stringing together impressive performances, compiling 22-plus points and assists in 7 of his 12 outings since the start of February. When these two teams met on January 29th, Mobley notched 22 points and 2 assists in a 20-point victory, so we're asking for history to repeat itself with our first two recommended bets.

Even though Mobley is logging a career-low 30.0 minutes per game, he's registering career-bests in PPG (18.6) and effective field-goal percentage (60.9%). With the Heat not having many answers for Mobley's size and ability to finish around the rim, 22-plus points and assists is undoubtedly obtainable, even if Cleveland wins handily.

Over the years, the Heat have been a team that is willing to allow teams to shoot threes often, and this year isn't any different. Throughout their 60 games this season, Miami is 23rd in three-point rate allowed (43.0%) and 15th in three-point percentage allowed (35.8%).

When it comes to point guards, the Heat are giving up the fourth-most threes per game (3.4) to the position, which puts Darius Garland in a favorable spot at home. Garland has always been an efficient shooter from beyond the arc (he was a career 38.4% shooter from three before this season), but he's taken his game to another level, converting a career-best 42.1% of his threes in 2024-25.

Additionally, Garland is making (2.9) and attempting (7.0) the most three-pointers per game of his career, so the volume is unquestionably there for him to achieve three-plus outside shots on Wednesday. Regardless of whether or not Cleveland cruises to a victory, Garland has knocked down three-plus threes in 31 of his 57 starts, which possess a 54.4% implied probability or -119 implied odds.

