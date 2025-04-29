3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Clippers vs. Nuggets in Game 5 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Los Angeles Clippers face the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the Clippers-Nuggets best bets from FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Clippers at Nuggets Game 5 Betting Picks

This Clippers-Nuggets series hasn't been especially high-scoring, but the two sides have still combined for an average of 208.5 points per game. Granted, Game 1's overtime period helped push that average up a notch, but it's also been held down by an 83-point sleepwalking from Denver in Game 3. With the series shifting back to Mile High City for Game 5, I do see value in over 208.5 total points.

In spite of their lackluster offensive results this series, the Nuggets had the Assocation's third-best scoring offense at home during the regular season (122.8). They managed 112 and 102 points in their first two home games this series despite shooting below 35% from three in Game 1 and 64% from the charity stripe in Game 2. This is a team who shot 39% from beyond the arc and 77% from the line at home during the regular season, so I like their offense's chance of a bounce back tonight.

On the other side, I wouldn't expect LA to slow down against this lackluster Nuggets defense. After LA finished fourth in offensive rating post-All-Star break, the Clippers have averaged 108.3 points and shot 47.7% against Denver this series.

That's par for the course for this Nuggets team. They were 23rd in scoring defense over the second half of the year, and nothing they've done in this series has shown us they've figured things out defensively.

Massey Ratings projects this game to finish with 226.5 total points. That's well above tonight's 208.5-point over/under, allowing me to take the over with a degree of confidence.

I like both offenses to find success tonight. On LA's side, that should help get James Harden to double-digit assists for the third time this series.

Harden averaged 8.7 assists per game during the regular season and has recorded 10-plus assists in 33 of 83 games in total.

That's not an especially inspiring hit rate given these odds, but we have to take into account the matchup and game context here. Denver has given up the sixth-most total assists per game since the All-Star break, and they've bled dimes to opposing point guards all year. According to FantasyPros, the Nuggets have allowed the third-most assists to PGs this season.

Harden's taken advantage of that, recording double-digit assists in four of eight games against Denver. He's running a 24% usage rate against them this series after flirting with a 34% rate against them in the regular season.

That's helped him notch 11, 7, 9, and 11 assists across four games in Round 1. Again, that's just another day in the postseason office for Harden. He's averaged at least 8.0 assists in each of the past five postseasons.

But I think we get a good deal of offense in Game 5, and that should raise the ceiling on Harden's assist numbers. Considering he's hit double-digits twice already in this series, -108 odds for him to do so tonight is worth considering.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 28.5 points, 13.5 assists, and 10.8 assists per game this series. That's right in line with his playoff averages (29.4 points, 13.4 rebounds and 9.4 assists) the last three years.

I want exposure to Jokic in what feels like a must-win Game 5, but we aren't getting any discounts. His points (29.5), rebounds (12.5), and assists (9.5) props are all fairly priced. Even his odds to record a triple-double (-110) aren't inspiring.

But something I don't think the market has quite accounted for yet is the Joker's uptick in threes. He's averaging a playoff career-best 2.5 made threes this series after setting his regular-season high for three-point makes (2.0), attempts (4.7), and percentage (41.7%).

And yet, his odds for three-plus made threes are up at +200.

That's something I can buy into given Jokic's stellar efficiency and plus matchup.

The Clippers have let up the seventh-most made threes to centers, according to FantasyPros. That's held true this series, with Jokic attempting 21 threes across four games. He hoisted 21 in three regular-season meetings against them, too, and that's a trend I'm willing to put stock into ahead of Game 5.

With his attempts up, I'll bank on Jokic maintaining his absurd efficiency from beyond the arc at plus odds.

