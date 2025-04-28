3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Cavaliers vs. Heat in Game 4 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Cavaliers at Heat Game 4 Betting Picks

In Game 3, Darius Garland was absent for the Cavaliers. They had no problem answering the bell, handing the Heat their worst-ever playoff loss in the 124-87 final. Considering Cleveland has won the first three games by an average margin of +22.3 points, tonight's 8.5-point spread feels low.

Garland (toe) is questionable for Game 4, once again putting the Cavs in question. However, I still like Cleveland to cover thanks to advantages around the rim. Over the last two matchups, the Cavaliers totaled 30 and 16 more points in the paint than Miami. Plus, Cleveland just totaled 17 more rebounds than the Heat in Game 3.

Across the entire series, the Cavs are winning the points in the paint battle by 16.7 points per game and the rebounding clash by 8.7 rebounds per game. Frankly, Garland doesn't impact either category much. Regardless of the injury, the Heat are still tasked with facing Cleveland's frontcourt of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Both categories seem sustainable when looking at regular-season stats. For example, the Cavaliers totaled the 8th-most points in the paint per game while giving up the 8th-fewest, and Miami surrendered the 16th-most points in the paint per contest while logging the 12th-fewest on offense. More problems are present when it comes to rebounding, for Cleveland ranked 12th in offensive rebounding percentage in the regular season while the Heat finished 27th. The Cavaliers have averaged 12.0 offensive rebounds per game compared to the Heat's 7.3 in this series.

The same problems will likely haunt Miami tonight, regardless of Garland's status. Give me Cleveland to close out this series with another convincing win.

Mobley has put his fingerprints all over the last two games, recording 19.5 points per game (PPG) while shooting 65.2% from the field and 5 of 10 from three. Expecting another big game from Cleveland's frontcourt goes hand-in-hand with our spread pick.

When Garland is off the court, Mobley's usage rate rises from 23.4% to 25.7%. Over a six-game sample size, Mobley has averaged 20.5 PPG when Garland is inactive. Not only is over 16.5 points a sound bet, but Mobley's alternate line of 20+ points (+186) deserves some consideration.

During the regular season, Mobley took 69.0% of his shots within 10 feet of the basket. With the Heat allowing the 16th-most points in the paint per game during the regular season, this is a potential advantage for Mobley. Plus, we mentioned Mobley has shot 50.0% from deep over the last two. According to Dunks & Threes, Miami gave up the 10th-highest three-point shot distribution in the regular season.

The advantages for Cleveland over Miami looks like a kid's Christmas list (way too long). Even from the three-point line, the Cavs have dominated by averaging 18.3 makes and 42.7 attempts per contest in this series, which is capped by a 42.9% three-point percentage. This isn't unfamiliar territory for the Heat, for they gave up the 13th-most makes and 12th-most shots from three during the regular season.

Along with his bench running mate Ty Jerome (+33), De'Andre Hunter posted an absurd +34 plus/minus in Game 3. After posting only 16 minutes in Game 1, Hunter has bounced back with 25.5 minutes per game over the last two while racking up 16.5 PPG and five made threes on nine attempts (55.6%).

Considering his 2.5 made threes per game over the past two, I like Hunter to knock down at least two more triples tonight. Another comfortable win for Cleveland should mean more minutes for the bench, including Hunter. He took 50.6% of his shots from beyond the arc during the regular season. As usual, facing a weak three-point defense usually means success for Hunter.

