3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Wednesday 6/4/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Across today's action, which MLB player props seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?

We're going to dig into that today, laying out my favorite strikeout props across all the action. You can also do some research of your own by digging into our MLB player prop projections.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Chris Sale - Strikeouts Chris Sale Under Jun 4 11:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is a tough enough matchup where even someone as filthy as Chris Sale could struggle to rack up strikeouts.

The Arizona Diamondbacks' active roster enters tonight with a 16.6% strikeout rate against lefties, the lowest mark in the league. They're also below average against righties, so it seems like this lineup just generally has quality plate-discipline skills.

That drives the majority of the handicap here. In fact, I like what Sale has done recently, reducing the usage on his changeup his past nine starts, upping his strikeout rate to 31.4% in that span. It's just a bad spot.

Due to the matchup, I've got Sale projected for closer to six strikeouts than seven, allowing me to take the plus money on his under.

Cade Povich - Strikeouts Baltimore Orioles Jun 5 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Seattle Mariners are at the other end of the spectrum from the Diamondbacks, leading to value in Cade Povich's over.

Through 572 plate appearances, the Mariners' active roster has a 26.2% strikeout rate against lefties. That ranks seventh-highest, and it comes with an above-average mark against righties, too. Given how quickly strikeout rates stabilize -- and how friendly T-Mobile Park is for strikeouts -- I'm willing to buy into that number.

This comes right as Povich is starting to rack up strikeouts himself. He has nine in two of his past three starts and six in the other of that stretch, pushing his season-long strikeout rate up to 23.5%.

Once you pair Povich with this plus matchup, I've got him projected for around 6.5 strikeouts, creating value for me in the over.

Kyle Harrison - Strikeouts San Diego Padres Jun 5 1:46am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Even with Kyle Harrison in a bad matchup and still getting stretched out, I think we can justify backing his over.

Harrison started the year in Triple-A before joining the San Francisco Giants' bullpen. This will be his third start, and he has gone 57 and 80 pitches in his first two starts. I have him projected at 90 for tonight.

In both Triple-A and the majors, Harrison has bathed in strikeouts. His mark was 33.3% in the minors, and it's at 28.6% across his 6 big-league appearances.

Of course, we want to be skeptical of both samples, given there's a big difference between facing minor leaguers, working in shorter stints, and getting a full leash against a competent offense. But Harrison started to get more strikeouts the back half of last year as he decreased the usage on his changeup, a pitch with which he broadly struggled. He seems to be downplaying that offering again this year.

The matchup with the San Diego Padres is tough, but I have Harrison projected for 5.16 strikeouts tonight even after accounting for that. The plus money on the over is enough to draw me in.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.