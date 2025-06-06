Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the New York Yankees are playing the Boston Red Sox.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (38-23) vs. Boston Red Sox (30-34)

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Friday, June 6, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, YES, and NESN

Yankees vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-172) | BOS: (+144)

NYY: (-172) | BOS: (+144) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+112) | BOS: +1.5 (-134)

NYY: -1.5 (+112) | BOS: +1.5 (-134) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Yankees vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 3-3, 5.19 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Red Sox) - 4-3, 4.44 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Will Warren (3-3) to the mound, while Walker Buehler (4-3) will get the nod for the Red Sox. Warren and his team have a record of 4-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Warren's team has a record of 5-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Buehler starts, the Red Sox are 5-4-0 against the spread. The Red Sox are 2-2 in Buehler's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (68.9%)

Yankees vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is a +144 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -172 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-134 to cover), and New York is +112 to cover the runline.

The over/under for the Yankees versus Red Sox game on June 6 has been set at 9, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 35 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 13 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 25 of their 60 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 60 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 28-32-0 against the spread.

The Red Sox have won eight of the 19 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (42.1%).

Boston has played as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times this season for a 29-33-2 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have covered 50% of their games this season, going 32-32-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 89 hits and an OBP of .493, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .758. He's batting .392.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, two home runs, five walks and two RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .323 with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks, while slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .380.

He is seventh in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Cody Bellinger has collected 53 base hits, an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .456 this season.

Bellinger has recorded a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Anthony Volpe is batting .237 with a .316 OBP and 34 RBI for New York this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers a has .408 on-base percentage to lead the Red Sox. He's batting .285 while slugging .506.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 28th, his on-base percentage is seventh, and he is 20th in slugging.

Devers heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two doubles, four walks and two RBIs.

Jarren Duran's .423 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .323.

His batting average is 47th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 81st in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu has eight doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .251.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .252 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 10 walks.

