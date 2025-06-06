Tigers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers are among the MLB squads in action on Friday, versus the Chicago Cubs.

Tigers vs Cubs Game Info

Detroit Tigers (41-23) vs. Chicago Cubs (39-23)

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Friday, June 6, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: Apple TV+

Tigers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-196) | CHC: (+164)

DET: (-196) | CHC: (+164) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+114) | CHC: +1.5 (-137)

DET: -1.5 (+114) | CHC: +1.5 (-137) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Tigers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 5-2, 2.26 ERA vs Ben Brown (Cubs) - 3-3, 5.72 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Tarik Skubal (5-2, 2.26 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Ben Brown (3-3, 5.72 ERA). Skubal's team is 6-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Skubal's team has won 72.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-3). The Cubs have gone 5-5-0 ATS in Brown's 10 starts with a set spread. The Cubs were the moneyline underdog for two Brown starts this season -- they split the games.

Tigers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (53.9%)

Tigers vs Cubs Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +164 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -196 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Cubs Spread

The Tigers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Cubs. The Tigers are +114 to cover the spread, while the Cubs are -137.

Tigers vs Cubs Over/Under

Tigers versus Cubs on June 6 has an over/under of 7 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Tigers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 26, or 66.7%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has been victorious seven times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -196 on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 29 of their 62 opportunities.

In 62 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 34-28-0 against the spread.

The Cubs have won nine of the 19 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (47.4%).

Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Cubs have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 35 times this season for a 35-22-3 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have a 32-28-0 record ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson is batting .227 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 33 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .339 and a slugging percentage of .486.

He ranks 136th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.379) this season, fueled by 48 hits. He's batting .264 while slugging .396.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 68th, his on-base percentage 22nd, and his slugging percentage 109th.

Riley Greene has an OPS of .839, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .504 this season.

Kerry Carpenter leads Detroit with 57 hits, batting .273 this season with 22 extra-base hits.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker a has .395 on-base percentage to pace the Cubs. He's batting .283 while slugging .522.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Pete Crow-Armstrong's 67 hits and .557 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .275 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Seiya Suzuki is hitting .270 with 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 25 walks.

Nico Hoerner paces his team with a .368 slugging percentage.

