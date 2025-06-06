Reds vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Cincinnati Reds taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Reds vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (30-33) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (31-31)

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Friday, June 6, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Apple TV+

Reds vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-108) | ARI: (-108)

CIN: (-108) | ARI: (-108) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-164) | ARI: -1.5 (+136)

CIN: +1.5 (-164) | ARI: -1.5 (+136) Total: 9 -- Over: (-128) | Under: (+104)

Reds vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 4-4, 3.10 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 1-3, 7.05 ERA

The Reds will give the nod to Nick Lodolo (4-4, 3.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Eduardo Rodriguez (1-3, 7.05 ERA). Lodolo and his team have a record of 6-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Lodolo's team has a record of 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks are 3-6-0 against the spread when Rodriguez starts. The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog in three of Rodríguez's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.

Reds vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (54.3%)

Reds vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Cincinnati is a -108 favorite on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -108 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Diamondbacks Spread

Reds vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Reds versus Diamondbacks, on June 6, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Reds vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Reds have been chosen as favorites in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (50%) in those games.

This year Cincinnati has won 13 of 27 games when listed as at least -108 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 25 of 61 chances this season.

The Reds have posted a record of 32-29-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have put together a 10-12 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.5% of those games).

Arizona has a record of 10-12 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (45.5%).

The Diamondbacks have played in 60 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-28-3).

The Diamondbacks have a 28-32-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.7% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 62 hits, which ranks first among Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .257 with 23 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .338 and a slugging percentage of .452.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 84th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 54th in slugging.

TJ Friedl is slashing .300/.383/.419 this season and leads the Reds with an OPS of .802.

He is 15th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging in MLB.

Gavin Lux is batting .289 with a .394 slugging percentage and 22 RBI this year.

Santiago Espinal has no home runs, but 12 RBI and a batting average of .245 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll is leading the Diamondbacks with 65 hits. He's batting .259 and slugging .570 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 79th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 65th and he is sixth in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo's .373 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .275 while slugging .422.

He is currently 43rd in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Josh Naylor has accumulated a slugging percentage of .448, a team-best for the Diamondbacks.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .232 with 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 20 walks.

