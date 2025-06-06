Rays vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Miami Marlins.

Rays vs Marlins Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (33-29) vs. Miami Marlins (23-37)

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Friday, June 6, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: MLB Network, FDSSUN, and FDSFL

Rays vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-168) | MIA: (+142)

TB: (-168) | MIA: (+142) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+122) | MIA: +1.5 (-146)

TB: -1.5 (+122) | MIA: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Rays vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell (Rays) - 5-5, 3.86 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 2-1, 4.14 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Zack Littell (5-5) against the Marlins and Edward Cabrera (2-1). Littell's team is 6-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Littell's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-3). The Marlins have a 7-2-0 record against the spread in Cabrera's starts. The Marlins have a 4-4 record in Cabrera's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (64.4%)

Rays vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rays vs. Marlins reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-168) and Miami as the underdog (+142) on the road.

Rays vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at the Rays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are +122 to cover the spread, and the Rays are -146.

Rays vs Marlins Over/Under

The Rays-Marlins game on June 6 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at +104 and the under at -128.

Rays vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 20, or 60.6%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious three times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -168 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 23 of 61 chances this season.

The Rays are 31-30-0 against the spread in their 61 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have won 19 of the 51 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (37.3%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer, Miami has a record of 8-15 (34.8%).

The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 60 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 33 of those games (33-27-0).

The Marlins have put together a 31-29-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.7% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 59 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .520, both of which are best among Tampa Bay hitters this season. He has a .262 batting average and an on-base percentage of .293.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 74th in batting average, 138th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz is batting .244 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks, while slugging .397 with an on-base percentage of .291.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 107th, his on-base percentage 139th, and his slugging percentage 107th.

Diaz has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has a team-best OPS of .911, fueled by a slash line of .321/.411/.500 this season.

Brandon Lowe has been key for Tampa Bay with 55 hits, an OBP of .301 plus a slugging percentage of .452.

Lowe enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has racked up 58 hits with a .485 slugging percentage, both team-best statistics for the Marlins. He's batting .282 and with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualified players in MLB, he is 33rd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Eric Wagaman is batting .249 with 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 100th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 120th in slugging percentage.

Agustin Ramirez has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks while batting .240.

Otto Lopez is batting .227 with seven doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Rays vs Marlins Head to Head

5/18/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/17/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/16/2025: 9-4 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-4 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/31/2024: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/30/2024: 9-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/5/2024: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/4/2024: 9-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/30/2023: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/29/2023: 11-2 TB (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-2 TB (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/26/2023: 7-1 MIA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

