Phillies vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Phillies vs Pirates Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (37-25) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (23-40)

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-146) | PIT: (+124)

PHI: (-146) | PIT: (+124) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+114) | PIT: +1.5 (-134)

PHI: -1.5 (+114) | PIT: +1.5 (-134) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ross (Phillies) - 2-1, 4.34 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 4-3, 3.14 ERA

The probable starters are Joe Ross (2-1) for the Phillies and Bailey Falter (4-3) for the Pirates. Ross and his team were 2-8-0 ATS in his 10 appearances with a spread last season. Ross and his team won 25% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 1-3. The Pirates have a 7-4-0 record against the spread in Falter's starts. The Pirates have a 5-4 record in Falter's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (51.5%)

Phillies vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a +124 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -146 favorite on the road.

Phillies vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Pirates are -134 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +114.

Phillies vs Pirates Over/Under

The Phillies-Pirates contest on June 6 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Phillies vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 31 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 25 times in 34 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 27 of their 60 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies are 30-30-0 against the spread in their 60 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have won 17 of the 43 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (39.5%).

Pittsburgh has a 10-18 record (winning only 35.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Pirates have played in 60 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-34-3).

The Pirates are 27-33-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 59 hits and an OBP of .387, both of which rank first among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .260 batting average and a slugging percentage of .559.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Schwarber will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.445) thanks to 20 extra-base hits. He's batting .300 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Among all qualified, he ranks 15th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Bryce Harper has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .446 this season.

Nick Castellanos has been key for Philadelphia with 67 hits, an OBP of .328 plus a slugging percentage of .426.

Castellanos brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has racked up an on-base percentage of .352 and has 45 hits, both team-high numbers for the Pirates. He's batting .230 and slugging .469.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 132nd in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Bryan Reynolds is slugging .367 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .232 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 126th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen is batting .249 with nine doubles, five home runs and 27 walks.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is hitting .303 with nine doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.

Phillies vs Pirates Head to Head

5/18/2025: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/17/2025: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 7/21/2024: 6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/20/2024: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/19/2024: 8-7 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-7 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/14/2024: 9-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/13/2024: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/12/2024: 5-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/11/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/28/2023: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

