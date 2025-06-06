Rangers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Texas Rangers are among the MLB squads in action on Friday, up against the Washington Nationals.

Rangers vs Nationals Game Info

Texas Rangers (29-34) vs. Washington Nationals (29-33)

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Friday, June 6, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and RSN

Rangers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-126) | WSH: (+108)

TEX: (-126) | WSH: (+108) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+120) | WSH: +1.5 (-144)

TEX: -1.5 (+120) | WSH: +1.5 (-144) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rangers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 3-4, 3.71 ERA vs Mike Soroka (Nationals) - 2-3, 5.81 ERA

The probable pitchers are Patrick Corbin (3-4) for the Rangers and Mike Soroka (2-3) for the Nationals. Corbin's team is 6-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Corbin's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Nationals have gone 3-3-0 ATS in Soroka's six starts with a set spread. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in six of Soroka's starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

Rangers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nationals win (51.6%)

Rangers vs Nationals Moneyline

Texas is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +108 underdog at home.

Rangers vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The Nationals are -144 to cover, and the Rangers are +120.

Rangers vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Rangers-Nationals on June 6 is 9.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Rangers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (66.7%) in those games.

Texas has a record of 14-9 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 20 of their 63 opportunities.

The Rangers are 34-29-0 against the spread in their 63 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have won 53.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (26-23).

Washington is 21-20 (winning 51.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 60 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 30 of those games (30-29-1).

The Nationals have gone 33-27-0 ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford leads Texas with 47 hits, batting .237 this season with 19 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .319 and a slugging percentage of .444.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 117th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

Josh Smith leads Texas with an OBP of .338 this season while batting .272 with 18 walks and 22 runs scored. He's slugging .402.

His batting average is 55th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 65th, and his slugging percentage 103rd.

Smith has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Josh Jung leads Texas in slugging percentage (.414) powered by 15 extra-base hits.

Marcus Semien has been key for Texas with 45 hits, an OBP of .298 plus a slugging percentage of .308.

Semien brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .500 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and two RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has put up a team-high OBP (.374) and slugging percentage (.551), and leads the Nationals in hits (65, while batting .278).

He is 40th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .272 with 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .341.

His batting average is 55th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 60th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Luis Garcia is hitting .263 with 14 doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .219 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.

