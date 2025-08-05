3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Tuesday 8/5/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Unlike last year, we get to watch Garrett Crochet pitch for a team in the mix down the stretch. He's still dealing, too, so I want in.

Crochet's full-season numbers are sick with a 31.0% strikeout rate and 2.23 ERA overall. But he has been leaning even more on his sweeper of late, throwing it 17.0% of the time his past 13 starts. Thanks to the 36.8% whiff rate on that pitch, Crochet's strikeout rate has inched up even higher to 32.4% in this stretch.

Tonight, Crochet faces the Kansas City Royals', whose active roster has a much higher strikeout rate against lefties (23.3%) than righties (16.7%). Overall, Crochet has gotten 8-plus strikeouts in 13 of 22 starts, and I like his odds to get there again tonight.

Aaron Judge will not receive a Christmas card from Nathan Eovaldi as he is set to come off the IL just in time for Eovaldi's start tonight. Even with the difficulty cranked up, I still like Eovaldi's outlook.

Both before and after his late-May injury, Eovaldi has been a menace this year. He has a 1.49 ERA with a 26.5% strikeout rate. That latter mark is down to 24.6% in his six starts off the shelf, but a lot of the underlying data is still positive.

The New York Yankees have struggled to avoid strikeouts of late. Without Judge, the active roster has a 24.0% mark against righties, and Judge's strikeout rate is 26.1%. Although he'll boost them, he doesn't necessarily reduce the strikeout rate. That matchup could be enough to help Eovaldi go over even a lofty mark.

Shota Imanaga finally started to cook last time out, racking up eight strikeouts in five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, his high-water mark of the season. I still think we'll want to keep optimism in check, pushing me toward the under tonight.

Part of that skepticism stems from the amount of hard contact that came with the strikeouts. Imanaga let up two barrels there, pushing his barrel rate for the season up to 11.8%. His four-seamer is getting absolutely pounded, and it presents higher risk of a short stint. That may not matter a ton with winds blowing in at Wrigley tonight, but it's a concern overall.

Imanaga's matchup with the Cincinnati Reds is a good one, so I understand why the market is bullish. Still, even accounting for the matchup, I have Imanaga projected for 4.87 strikeouts, putting me on the under.

