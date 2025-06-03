3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Tuesday 6/3/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Carlos Rodon has been living in this range consistently this year, and I think he can get there again as he faces the Cleveland Guardians.

Through 12 starts, Rodon's strikeout rate is 31.7%. Combined with his length, he has gotten eight-plus strikeouts seven times already, including three of the past four. One of those overs came against this Guardians offense in Cleveland, and they'll be in New York tonight.

Although the Guardians have been a low-strikeout team the past couple years, this year has been different. Their active roster has a 24.1% strikeout rate against lefties. That could certainly come down -- they're at just 20.4% against righties -- but a lot of the platoon bats they roll out against left-handed pitchers just aren't as strong.

Thus, I think Rodon can handle them tonight, enough so where I want to dip into this alt market.

Shane Smith has been one of the lone bright spots for the Chicago White Sox, and I think he could keep it rolling tonight against the Detroit Tigers.

Smith is one of those pitchers whose fastball is actually good enough to create strikeouts. His four-seamer has a 26.2% whiff rate against it, according to Baseball Savant. Even his sinker is at 19.4%.

That's reassuring because Smith has thrown that sinker more often across his past seven starts, likely due to the amount of hard contact he has allowed. Even with more sinkers in the mix, his strikeout rate is 25.7% in that time, and it comes with a 12.5% swinging-strike rate.

Smith has gotten to the 6-strikeout mark just 4 times in 11 starts, so it's possible this is too ambitious. But given how nasty he is, I'm showing value in the alt market here even while projecting Smith at just 88 pitches.

Pablo Lopez - Strikeouts Pablo Lopez Under

Most of the rationale for taking Joe Ryan's under last night applies to Pablo Lopez in Game 2 of the series.

The environment here is a low-strikeout one. The Athletics' active roster has just a 20.4% strikeout rate against righties this year. It projects even lower when they're at home as Sutter Healthy Park has been a strikeout-suppressor so far. Those elements helped hold Ryan to just four strikeouts in the opener.

Lopez hasn't been as high-strikeout of a pitcher as Ryan to open the year with his mark sitting at 25.2%. He has been effective with minimal walks and limited hard contact, but we don't care about that here. Those third strikes are our sole focus.

I've got Lopez projected at just 5.14 strikeouts tonight, waaaaay below market. That's why I'm comfortable laying a hefty price at -136.

