3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Tuesday 5/27/25

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

It's a plus matchup for a pitcher who has shoved to open the season, so we're going to the alt market on Carlos Rodon.

In 11 starts, Rodon is rocking a 31.0% strikeout rate, his highest since 2022. His changeup has been the catalyst as he has gotten a 38.8% whiff rate on it, according to Baseball Savant, allowing him to decrease his four-seamer usage to 41.5% from 49.4%.

The Los Angeles Angels' active roster has a 25.4% strikeout rate against lefties, providing a boost from Rodon's baseline. Thus, I have him projected at 8.6 strikeouts, high enough for me to think he can log 8-plus tonight.

With Aaron Civale not fully stretched out, we should look toward the under tonight.

After spending more than a month on the IL, Civale made two rehab starts before rejoining the Milwaukee Brewers last week. In those, his pitch counts have been 50, 60, and 73, respectively. They seem to be upping him by 10-ish pitches each outing. Thus, I think 85 is a fair expectation for Civale as he faces the Boston Red Sox.

The other complicating factor is we don't have a huge sample on Civale pitching with the altered strike zone. Strikeout rates league-wide are down 0.7 percentage points this year, and Civale is someone who doesn't get a lot of whiffs. I think there are scenarios where he sees his strikeout rate dip below his mark of 21.6% from last year.

Add it all together, and I have Civale projected at 4.30 strikeouts. Pitchers in that range for me have gone under 4.5 strikeouts 55.8% of the time, so the plus money here seems like a good look.

In general, I want to bet on Hunter Brown, whose dominant start to the season is largely sticky in my eyes. I just can't get his projection near this mark in a low-strikeout matchup.

Brown has been dominant ever since early summer last year. Through 10 starts this year, his strikeout rate is 30.6%, and when you pair that with his elite hard-contact suppression, you have yourself a top-shelf ace.

The problem is the opposing Athletics just don't strike out. Their active roster is at 18.0% this year against righties, the second-lowest mark in the league.

Because of this, even when I project Brown to maintain his strikeout rate from this season, I wind up having him down for 5.75 strikeouts tonight. So, even though he's a pitcher I love watching and think will continue to do well, I do think the under is the proper play.

Which strikeout props stand out to you today?

